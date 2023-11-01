'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best early Black Friday deals under $100
It might be 24 days until the Black Friday deals-a-palooza begins, but that doesn't mean there aren't already deals you can take advantage of right now. That's right. On sites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart you can find great deals on some essential tech and start your shopping early.
We rounded up our favorite deals under $100 that are available right now, ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Considering hot ticket items (anything from Apple), streaming devices, and, not to mention, a below-$100 TV, we rounded up the creme de la creme of under $100 deals you can buy today. Why wait until Black Friday?
- Apple AirPods (Second Generation: $99 (save $30)
- Blink Whole Home Security Bundle: $102 (save $113)
- Apple Pencil (First Generation): $79 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet: $95 (save 85)
- Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $100 (save $50)
- Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart TV: $90 (save $60)
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $130
If you've been contemplating a new pair of earbuds, now is your chance to buy a great pair at an affordable price. These best-selling second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale at Walmart for just $100. Anyone in the Apple ecosystem could appreciate these lightweight, portable buds for on-the-go music- and podcast-listening sessions.
- Current price: $79
- Original price: $99
If you want more out of your iPad through drawing, annotating readings, or note-taking functions. Now is the best time to snag an Apple Pencil. You can save $20 on this first generation Apple Pencil on Walmart.
- Current price: $30
- Original price: $50
Stream all your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD with this Amazon Fire TV stick. The streaming device supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio for a full-on cinematic viewing experience. With access to all the top streaming services, like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and more, and Wi-Fi 6 for smooth connectivity, you'll get a theater experience from the comfort of your couch.
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $150
When you want an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones, you can't go wrong with Sony. Though ZDNET hasn't tested out this particular pair of cans from Sony, we know that the brand is reliable enough to recommend, and at just $100, it's not too shabby of an option for noise-canceling headphones.
- Current price: $90
- Original price: $120
If over-ear headphones aren't your thing but you still want to take advantage of a great Sony headphone deal, might I suggest these gorgeous mint green Sony noise-canceling earbuds instead? They've got an impressive battery life of 15 hours and are water-resistant, great for using during those rainy day runs or while churning out work in the office.
- Current price: $75
- Original price: $150
Looking for a tablet that can stream your favorite shows and movies, manage your email inbox, or take video calls, but you don't want to shell out hundreds on an iPad? Consider the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet instead, that's $75 off its asking price right now at Best Buy.
- Current price: $75
- Original price: $130
Keep your kid entertained and engaged with the Amazon Fire Kids Tablet. This particular model is designed for children ages 3 to 7, and includes one free year of Amazon Kids+. The Fire Kids Tablet comes with a parental control dashboard so you can keep tabs on what your tot is up to and create safeguards.
- Current price: $90
- Original price: $150
Sick of watching your favorite movies on that small laptop of yours? It's time you invest in a TV to get the most out of your favorite films and shows. And with this sub-$100 deal, you won't even have to shell out the big bucks to get a nicely sized screen. That means there's no excuse not to buy this $90 Insignia Fire TV.
- Current price: $60
- Original price: $90
ZDNET loves Anker for its reliable charging devices. Though we can't say we've tested out the 120W USB-C charger for ourselves, because of the 30% off deal that it has on its charger, we'd be remiss not to add it to this list.
More early Black Friday deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is on Nov. 24 this year, and many of your favorite retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are slicing their prices on products during the day of deals. While Black Friday technically takes place on Nov. 24, many big retailers run deals throughout the month.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best early Black Friday deal under $100?
This whole list of deals is great, but if we had to choose one under-$100 product you should definitely grab ahead of Black Friday, it would be the Apple AirPods for $100 right now. Given their popularity and portability, they're a great earbud for listening to music while exercising, on-the-go calls and video meetings, and Apple connectivity.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET will round up all of the best deals for Black Friday, including on phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and much more. For now, find the best deals here: