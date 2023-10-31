'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early Black Friday monitor deals available now
The holiday season is almost here -- which means it's also the start of the shopping season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 will bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more.
If you're hoping to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. We know that shopping events are some of the best times of the year to find sales on monitors -- whether you are after an office display, a curved screen for gaming, or an impressive dual-monitor setup -- and Black Friday 2023 will be no exception.
ZDNET has found the best early Black Friday deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.
To browse the best deals across all categories including TVs, monitors, laptops, and more, check out our roundup of the best early deals. When the event begins, we will also provide you with a live blog that will monitor the best deals coming on the market.
Best early Black Friday 2023 monitor deals
- Samsung Odyssey 49-inch OLED G9 curved gaming monitor for $1,400 (save $400)
- LG 28-inch SDQHD DualUp monitor for $649 (save $50)
- Alienware 34-inch Quantum Dot OLED curved ultrawide gaming monitor for $800 (save $200)
- Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 Ultra-WQHD monitor for $280 (save $100)
- LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD monitor for $209 (save $140)
- Current price: $1400
- Original price: $1800
The Samsung Odyssey monitor range remains a top favorite among ZDNET authors, and for good reason. Popular with gamers, the range offers excellent resolution and response times, as well as flat and curved models.
Ahead of Black Friday, you can pick up a 49-inch curved model with a $400 discount at Best Buy. The G9 model offers you a QHD display (5120 x 1440), 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03 milliseconds response time.
- Current price: $220
- Original price: $320
We've also spotted a deal at Newegg for a budget-friendly monitor suitable for work and gaming. This monitor, available with a $100 discount, comes with a 31.5-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) display, 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, and a 1ms response time.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $1000
Another Odyssey model available with a hefty discount ahead of Black Friday is the Neo G7 at Best Buy. This monitor, marketed for gaming usage, is equipped with a 43-inch mini 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display, and also provides a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The monitor is FreeSync Premium Pro compatible.
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $170
If you are looking for a budget-friendly flat display suitable for your home office, Best Buy also provides an $80 discount on an LG monitor. Suitable for rooms and desks with a limited amount of space, this 24-inch monitor is borderless -- making the most of the display space -- and comes with an FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 100Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time.
- Current price: $650
- Original price: $700
While the discount isn't huge, it is worth mentioning that the LG 28-inch SDQHD DualUp monitor is on sale over at Amazon. This unusual SDQHD (2560 x 2880) display is perfect for people working from home, providing an adjustable 28-inch dual display at a 16:18 ratio. As a bonus, the display comes with a stand and light sensors for maximum eye comfort.
More early Black Friday 2023 monitor deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving.
This year, in 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.