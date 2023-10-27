'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 16 best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals
Robot vacuums have become more intelligent and more affordable -- especially when you can take advantage of early Black Friday sales. The holiday shopping season is a great time to either buy your first robot vacuum, upgrade your older model, or give one to someone you love. Whether you're looking for a robot vacuum, a robot vacuum and mop combo, or a robot mop, we have you covered.
The holiday season can be especially hard on your home -- more people are in and out as you host holiday parties, your live Christmas tree is shedding more than you care to admit, and the kids are home from school more than usual. Take some of the household chores and give them to a robot vacuum. You can score a great deal on Black Friday to have the robot up and running ahead of the holiday guests.
Of course, deciding which robot vacuum best fits your needs can be tricky, but we've spent a lot of time going hands-on with all sorts of different robot vacuums. We've included a variety of price points to help you get everyone on your shopping list the robot vacuum they need.
Best early Black Friday 2023 robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba s9+ for $600 (save $400)
- OKP K4 Robot Vacuum: $140 (save $190)
- Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum: $346 (save $304)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970: $220 (save $180)
- Current price: $600
- Original price: $1,000
If you're on the hunt for a reputable, capable robot vacuum, look no further than iRobot's Roomba s9+. One of Roomba's most powerful devices is known for its "D" shaped design, making it easy to fit in all corners of your home. The slim Clean Base fits neatly into your home and is one of our favorite parts of Roomba devices. The Clean Base allows the s9+ to automatically empty itself as many times as necessary during a job. Going up against a German Shepherd, German Shorthaired Pointer, a cat, and a child, the s9+ needed to self-empty several times each job to keep my house nice and tidy.
The Roomba s9+'s intelligent navigation avoids cords, shoes, pet waste, and other common household objects, making this a machine you can leave to run while you're at work. The s9+ is so smart you can pair it with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant-enabled devices to simply say a command for a cleaning job to begin.
- Current price: $800
- Original price: $900
The Eufy Clean X9 Pro is a two-in-one machine that utilizes 5,500Pa suction power and dual oscillating mop heads to tackle all of your flooring needs. Thanks to the robot's AI See camera set, it can detect when it encounters carpet or rugs and automatically lifts the mop heads to keep your soft floors from getting wet. At this price point, you're getting a ton of suction power, excellent mopping capabilities, and powerful AI technology. One downfall is you'll have to manually empty the dust bin after every use, and maybe even more depending on how large a job you task the robot with.
That may be the only downfall, though. ZDNET's Maria Diaz loved that the X9 can wash its mop heads repeatedly throughout a job, saying "I don't want to see my robot mop dragging dry, dirty mopping pads minutes after it should've returned for a refresh, but I haven't found this to be a problem with the X9."
- Current price: $560
- Original price: $700
The Yeedi cube is on sale this holiday shopping season and at a fantastic price for everything you get. With 4,300Pa suction, a mop head that vibrates 2,500 times per minute, and 150 minutes of runtime, you will be impressed. You may be disappointed in the robot's lack of object avoidance, though. If you're someone who doesn't have kids leaving toys behind or simply keep your house much tidier than mine, you may not miss this feature. That's up for you to decide.
ZDNET's Maria Diaz says the Yeedi Cube is "a great fit for anyone looking for a midrange robot vacuum and mop with hands-free cleaning, especially if you don't have kids and want to come home to a clean house."
- Current price: $650
- Original price: $800
If you're in the market for a two-in-one robot vacuum and mop, the Roomba Combo j5+ is on sale this holiday season. With its PrecisionVision Navigation and built-in camera that photographs objects that are in its path, this is one of the more intelligent machines you can buy. As a working parent, I don't always have time to pick my house up before running a robot vacuum, and with iRobot's AI technology, you don't have to. Roombas can detect and avoid up to 80 household items, including pet waste, socks, shoes, and cords.
The Combo j5+ is equipped with the Clean Base, meaning the robot will self-empty as needed throughout the duration of a job. iRobot sells their own cleaning solution, so that is an added, reoccurring cost, but I prefer this method as opposed to "cleaning" with just water. As you're setting up your home's map, you'll add "no mop zones" over carpet and rugs to help the Combo j5+ successfully complete its job without ruining your soft floors.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $870
The Roborock Q7 Max+ is another great two-in-one option. With 4,200Pa suction, PreciSense LiDAR navigation, and 30 water flow levels to choose from, you can find the perfect clean for your home with this robot vacuum and mop. With 180 minutes of runtime, that's equivalent to about 3,200 square feet, the Q7 Max+ can take a ton of work off of your plate. The rubber rollers on the bottom keep hair from tangling during jobs with the Auto Empty Dock suctions away all of that hair, dust, and debris into itself for a hands-free experience.
Saving you $370, the Roborock Q7 Max+ is a great holiday option for everyone on your shopping list, including yourself. I've spent a lot of time testing and reviewing Roborock vacuums and mops and they all have lived up to the hype.
More early Black Friday 2023 robot vacuum deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday will be November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving in the US. Leading up to the shopping holiday, many retailers put their merchandise on sale early, hoping to earn your business. While Black Friday isn't the in-store shopping extravaganza it used to be, there is something to be said for shopping from the comfort of your home after a day of Thanksgiving activities.
Black Friday kicks off a string of holiday shopping sales, with Cyber Monday and Small Business Tuesday quickly behind. This weekend typically signifies the start of the holiday season and you can often get a lot of the gifts on your list purchased at a discounted price.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best robot vacuum?
The Roomba j7+ is far and away the smartest, most advanced robot vacuum on the market that I have tested. Its PrecisionVision navigation ensures that it's cleaning the rooms you want cleaned and gathering an accurate map of your home. The ability to add Cleaning zones for particularly dirty areas or Keep Out zones where you may not want the robot to go is an added bonus. Pet parents everywhere can agree that the P.O.O.P. guarantee will help them sleep easier at night, knowing their home will get vacuumed without smearing through any accidents. And of course, being a Roomba device, you know that the robots are always getting new software updates so your robot vacuum is always getting smarter.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
