15TB of secure AI-based cloud storage is just $150 until July 14

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

It's amazing the way technology has made great photography so accessible to everyone that taking stunning photos or videos with phones or drones has become commonplace. The only problem is that those image and video files are huge, and it doesn't take long for them to start bumping up against your storage limits, particularly if you also have music, movies, and more. Fortunately, there is now affordable AI-based cloud storage to solve that problem.

With the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan Lifetime Subscription, you get 50TB of supremely secure storage with end-to-end encryption that offers a protected space for your most sensitive files. There is particular emphasis on maximizing photo storage that will help you to rediscover all of your very best photos. Until July 14, you can get a huge amount of data storage for just $199.99 -- and you won't find this deal on Amazon.

While Degoo actually gives you more storage capacity than Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox combined, data transfers still happen at lightning-fast speeds. And the service is extremely user-friendly; you'll love how simple it is to keep track of all your most important data.

You can easily send files from Degoo to friends by link, email, or even your favorite messaging app. Your files are automatically replicated as you upload them, so you don't have to worry about doing it manually. On Android devices, Degoo will even detect changes to files automatically, keeping your storage up-to-date with no extra effort on your part.

Upload from any of your devices. Degoo lets you store and share using mobile devices or a web browser. You can use your Degoo account on an unlimited number of devices, with an upload file size limit of 20GB.

Users and reviewers are very satisfied with Degoo. It has a rating of 4 stars out of 5 on G2, and TechRadar says, "Snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos."

Get a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription today while 50TB is price dropped to $199.99 during our Deal Days event -- no coupon required. It's the best value for a Degoo plan right now, but if you want to save some more cash, you could opt for a 15TB plan at $149.99.