/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

15TB of secure AI-based cloud storage is just $150 until July 14

Degoo's encrypted cloud storage solves your data problems -- and you won't find this deal on Amazon
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

It's amazing the way technology has made great photography so accessible to everyone that taking stunning photos or videos with phones or drones has become commonplace. The only problem is that those image and video files are huge, and it doesn't take long for them to start bumping up against your storage limits, particularly if you also have music, movies, and more. Fortunately, there is now affordable AI-based cloud storage to solve that problem.

ZDNet Recommends

With the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan Lifetime Subscription, you get 50TB of supremely secure storage with end-to-end encryption that offers a protected space for your most sensitive files. There is particular emphasis on maximizing photo storage that will help you to rediscover all of your very best photos. Until July 14, you can get a huge amount of data storage for just $199.99 -- and you won't find this deal on Amazon.

While Degoo actually gives you more storage capacity than Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox combined, data transfers still happen at lightning-fast speeds. And the service is extremely user-friendly; you'll love how simple it is to keep track of all your most important data.

You can easily send files from Degoo to friends by link, email, or even your favorite messaging app. Your files are automatically replicated as you upload them, so you don't have to worry about doing it manually. On Android devices, Degoo will even detect changes to files automatically, keeping your storage up-to-date with no extra effort on your part.

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription

 $149.99 at ZDNet Academy

Upload from any of your devices. Degoo lets you store and share using mobile devices or a web browser. You can use your Degoo account on an unlimited number of devices, with an upload file size limit of 20GB.

Users and reviewers are very satisfied with Degoo. It has a rating of 4 stars out of 5 on G2, and TechRadar says, "Snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos."

Get a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription today while 50TB is price dropped to $199.99 during our Deal Days event -- no coupon required. It's the best value for a Degoo plan right now, but if you want to save some more cash, you could opt for a 15TB plan at $149.99. 

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Get over 30% off this 4K golf simulator until July 14
replace-this-image.jpg

Get over 30% off this 4K golf simulator until July 14

Deals
The 9 best cloud storage services of 2022
Server Repository. control terminal supercomputer cloud storage. abstraction picture technologies

The 9 best cloud storage services of 2022

Cloud Storage
These JBL wireless noise-canceling earphones are only $66 until July 14
replace-this-image.jpg

These JBL wireless noise-canceling earphones are only $66 until July 14

Deals