5 cool things you can do with this foldable drone

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

You don't need to be a pilot to control aircraft these days. Advancements in personal drones have made such products increasingly appealing, and with so many options, finding the perfect drone to meed your needs can be challenging.

Whether you're looking to acquire video footage of a specific area via a mounted camera or want to entertain yourself and your friends with high-flying fun, there is a lot to gain from picking up a personal drone.

With that in mind, here are five cool things you can do with a drone:

1. Collect video footage from above

Working on a film project for school or professional purposes? Add some epic shots to your production by sending a camera soaring into the sky. You can use this technology to execute elaborate scenes or to create a broader scope for your cinematic world.

You'll need to create a strategy for where you'll steer the drone and time things accurately to avoid any issues that might require a reshoot. Once the drone is back on the ground, you'll have a blast editing the footage and finding the special moments that can create movie magic.

2. Take aerial photos or showcase a property

What better way to demonstrate the full scope of a property than shooting photos from above? Highlight the aspects of a home or plot of land to ensure a strong selling point. This is a thoughtful, modern approach for those in the real estate market looking to separate their marketing campaigns from the pack.

Generally speaking, drones supply a wide range of capabilities for capturing photos, providing a valuable tool for large gatherings or major sporting events. This area of professional photography continues to expand, and people are willing to spend top dollar for the right aerial pictures.

3. Join a community flying club

As drone popularity continues to rise, it's becoming a social outlet for plenty of people. Flying clubs are popping up in communities across the country, so it's worth searching online to see if there is one nearby. If not, consider starting your own as a way to make new friends with similar hobbies.

Aside from the potential for expanding your social network, flying clubs are an excellent way to learn more about using drones for various purposes and to gain assistance with any issues or repairs.

4. Gain a new appreciation for nature

Nature is all around us, but from our viewpoint, we can often take it for granted. Go beyond street level and explore the plants, animals, and natural creations that help make your surroundings unique.

Whether navigating above a large body of water, woodlands, or desert, you'll be surprised at how many species are busy living alongside us. This is a great way to show children how animals interact with nature every day.

5. Search for missing pets

It's nice to play superhero sometimes, right? So next time a neighborhood cat or dog is missing, take a look from above for a more comprehensive search.

Pets often hide out of fright when they get loose and can be hard to spot from the ground. Using a drone for such searches instantly enhances the chances of a successful result.

This could be the right drone for you

Now that we've gone through some cool uses for drones, it's time to choose the right quadcopter to suit your needs. Fortunately, we're offering a fantastic price on the Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone for a limited time.

Currently available for only $84.99, this device lets you take stunning aerial shots and travel smoothly with intelligent hovering flight and dual control options. Featuring a three-sided obstacle avoidance system, this drone is built to last and works within a 100-meter range.

It is equipped with a 4K frontal lens that offers 90-degree adjustment and a bottom-facing HD lens. Plus, controlling this drone is simple, as it can be launched with one button and operated via an accompanying controller (or through your smartphone via a downloadable app). It even comes with three batteries serving 15 minutes of flight each. So once one battery loses charge, you can swap it out for a fresh one.

This combination creates a total package of capability and convenience, and it isn't too complicated for young users or drone novices. Get the Foldable HD Dual Camera Mini Drone for $84.99 today.