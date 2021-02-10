Accenture launches dedicated VMware business group

VMware and Accenture are expanding on an existing partnership with the launch of a dedicated VMware business unit within Accenture.

The group will bring together around 2,000 professionals with expertise in hybrid cloud and cloud migrations, cloud native and application modernization and security across industries, the companies said.

The group will invest in joint go-to-market and sales operations, training more Accenture practitioners in VMware technologies, the development of new service offerings underpinned by VMware technologies, and a joint offering aimed at helping telecommunication companies accelerate the rollout of 5G and edge computing services. The companies will also launch a specialized VMware Cloud Migration Factory to speed up computing workloads migrations.

According to Accenture, the deal represents a new multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment from the two companies, which have a collaboration record spanning more than two decades.

The deal also lines up with Accenture's newest business unit called Cloud First, in which the company plans to invest $3 billion over three years to enable customers to move to the cloud and digitize operations. Accenture is betting that it can grow its cloud revenue faster via software as a service, platform services and migrating customers to cloud infrastructure and applications.

"Cloud is the single most powerful tool for mastering change," said Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture. "As organizations accelerate their move to the cloud and edge over the next few years, the Accenture VMware Business Group will help deliver the speed, scale and security they need to fundamentally reinvent their businesses and create more value."

