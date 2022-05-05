AMD brings Zen 3 architecture and Radeon graphics to Chrome OS

More power, performance, and battery life for premium Chromebooks.

AMD has unveiled a new processor line for Chromebooks. The Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors make use of AMD's latest "Zen 3" architecture and Radeon graphics for Chrome OS.

The Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors promise to bring 67% better responsiveness and up to 85% improved graphics performance than the previous-generation processors, along with the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

There are four processors in the 5000 C-Series line: 

MODEL

CORES/THREADS

TDP (WATTS)

BOOST/BASE FREQ (GHz)

GPU CORES

CACHE (MB)

AMD Ryzen 7 5825C

8/16

15

Up to 4.5GHz/2.0GHz

8

20

AMD Ryzen 5 5625C

6/12

15

Up to 4.3GHz/2.3GHz

7

19

AMD Ryzen 3 5425C

4/8

15

Up to 4.1GHz/2.7GHz

6

10

AMD Ryzen 3 5125C

2/4

15

Up to 3.0GHz/3.0GHz

3

9

"AMD is raising the performance bar for modern Chromebooks," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD. "With up to eight cores, the Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors give Chromebook users the flexibility to stay unplugged all day without sacrificing performance and productivity."

Also: Best Chromebooks

The Ryzen 7 5825C processor will debut in the HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise in June, followed by the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 later this year.

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments