AMD brings Zen 3 architecture and Radeon graphics to Chrome OS

AMD has unveiled a new processor line for Chromebooks. The Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors make use of AMD's latest "Zen 3" architecture and Radeon graphics for Chrome OS.

The Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors promise to bring 67% better responsiveness and up to 85% improved graphics performance than the previous-generation processors, along with the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

There are four processors in the 5000 C-Series line:

MODEL CORES/THREADS TDP (WATTS) BOOST/BASE FREQ (GHz) GPU CORES CACHE (MB) AMD Ryzen 7 5825C 8/16 15 Up to 4.5GHz/2.0GHz 8 20 AMD Ryzen 5 5625C 6/12 15 Up to 4.3GHz/2.3GHz 7 19 AMD Ryzen 3 5425C 4/8 15 Up to 4.1GHz/2.7GHz 6 10 AMD Ryzen 3 5125C 2/4 15 Up to 3.0GHz/3.0GHz 3 9

"AMD is raising the performance bar for modern Chromebooks," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD. "With up to eight cores, the Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors give Chromebook users the flexibility to stay unplugged all day without sacrificing performance and productivity."

The Ryzen 7 5825C processor will debut in the HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise in June, followed by the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 later this year.