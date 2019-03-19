Apple gives the iMac a performance boost

It's been a while, but Apple has finally updated the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs with updated processors and GPUs. This hardware unveiling comes ahead of Apple's upcoming event, scheduled for March 25, which is expected to focus on services.
Must read: 10 Apple products you shouldn't buy (March 2019 edition)
The smaller 21.5-inch iMac is now equipped with 8th-generation quad-core, and 6-core processors (the bump to 6-cores is new), giving it a performance bump of up to 60 percent compared to the previous generation hardware. The GPU is a Radeon Pro Vega graphics, delivering up to 80 percent faster graphics performance.
On the price front, the 21.5-inch iMac starts at $1,099 for the 2.3GHz dual‑core Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, to $1,499 for the 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM, 1TB combined SSD/HDD Fusion Drive, and Radeon Pro 560X with 4GB of VRAM.
Bump that top-end 21.5-inch iMac to a 3.2GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB of HBM2 memory, and a 1TB SSD, and the price goes up to $3,349.
The larger 27-inch iMac is equipped with all-new 9th-generation 6-core and 8-core processors, allowing it to deliver a performance boost of up to 2.4 times. The Radeon Pro Vega GPU update gives this setup a graphics performance boost of up to 50 percent.
The 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799 for 3.0GHz 6‑core Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM, 1TB combined SSD/HDD Fusion Drive, and Radeon Pro 570X with 4GB of VRAM, to $2,299 for the 3.7GHz 6‑core Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM, 2TB combined SSD/HDD Fusion Drive, and Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of VRAM.
That top-end 27-inch iMac can be optionally bumped to a 3.6GHz 8-core 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor with 64GB of RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 48 with 8GB of HBM2 memory, and a 2TB SSD, which takes the price to $5,249.
As far as ports go, the new iMacs come with:
- 3.5 mm headphone jack
- SDXC card slot
- Four USB 3 ports (compatible with USB 2)
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet
Both iMacs are immediately available from Apple.
See also:
- The new MacBook Pro's most hideous design flaw
- How to stop your iPhone from tracking and storing the locations of where you live, work, and visit
- The downsides of buying a new Mac
- Some GPS receivers may malfunction on or after April 6
- Should you be scared of your laptop's webcam?
- This iOS 12 trick allows you to passcode-protect apps
- Anker USB-C to Lightning cables coming March
- Apple's biggest embarrassment of 2018
- Five major challenges facing Apple in 2019
- Weird but really useful gadgets
Join Discussion