Apple gives the iMac a performance boost

It's been a while, but Apple has finally updated the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs with updated processors and GPUs. This hardware unveiling comes ahead of Apple's upcoming event, scheduled for March 25, which is expected to focus on services.

The smaller 21.5-inch iMac is now equipped with 8th-generation quad-core, and 6-core processors (the bump to 6-cores is new), giving it a performance bump of up to 60 percent compared to the previous generation hardware. The GPU is a Radeon Pro Vega graphics, delivering up to 80 percent faster graphics performance.

On the price front, the 21.5-inch iMac starts at $1,099 for the 2.3GHz dual‑core Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, to $1,499 for the 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM, 1TB combined SSD/HDD Fusion Drive, and Radeon Pro 560X with 4GB of VRAM.

Bump that top-end 21.5-inch iMac to a 3.2GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB of HBM2 memory, and a 1TB SSD, and the price goes up to $3,349.

The larger 27-inch iMac is equipped with all-new 9th-generation 6-core and 8-core processors, allowing it to deliver a performance boost of up to 2.4 times. The Radeon Pro Vega GPU update gives this setup a graphics performance boost of up to 50 percent.

The 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799 for 3.0GHz 6‑core Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM, 1TB combined SSD/HDD Fusion Drive, and Radeon Pro 570X with 4GB of VRAM, to $2,299 for the 3.7GHz 6‑core Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM, 2TB combined SSD/HDD Fusion Drive, and Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of VRAM.

That top-end 27-inch iMac can be optionally bumped to a 3.6GHz 8-core 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor with 64GB of RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 48 with 8GB of HBM2 memory, and a 2TB SSD, which takes the price to $5,249.

As far as ports go, the new iMacs come with:

3.5 mm headphone jack

SDXC card slot

Four USB 3 ports (compatible with USB 2)

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet

Both iMacs are immediately available from Apple.

