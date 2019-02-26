Apple Music might be coming to Google Home speakers

Apple surprised everyone this past holiday season and announced the company would soon bring Apple Music to Amazon's Echo product line.

With Apple Music available on Apple's HomePod and Amazon's line of Echo speakers, it makes sense that Apple would eventually look to expand the offering to Google Home.

Nothing has been officially announced yet, but MacRumors spotted the option to add Apple Music as a music service provider in the Google Home app on Monday night.

I was able to confirm the option to add Apple Music was indeed available on both Android and iOS versions of the Google Home app. Selecting the service, however, would fail to load any further prompts to connect the two services.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

The option to add Apple Music has since been removed from both versions of the mobile apps.

When asked for more information about the integration, a Google spokesperson told ZDNet: "Apple Music is currently only available for Google Assistant users on mobile phones. We have nothing to announce regarding updates to Google Home."

It's possible this was simply an error that was quickly fixed once it was discovered, but it's more likely that Apple is indeed working on adding one of its core services to yet another platform.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.

