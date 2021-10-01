Apple releases iOS 15.0.1 with bug fixes for iPhone 13 Unlock with Apple Watch, more

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple on Friday released iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1. The update includes a couple of bug fixes for the iPhone, including an aggravating issue for new iPhone 13 owners that prevented them from unlocking their iPhone with a nearby Apple Watch when wearing a facial covering.

The feature simply refused to turn on, forcing you to constantly enter your PIN code when out in public.

After updating to iOS 15, some users started to see prompts stating their iPhone's storage was nearly full when they had plenty of space left. According to the release notes, that's been fixed as well.

Here's the full changelog from iOS 15.0.1:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch may not work on iPhone 13 models

Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full

Audio meditations could unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers

The iPad's changelog only states that the update fixes bugs, but doesn't list anything specifically.

You can download the update by opening the Settings app and going to General > Software Update.

