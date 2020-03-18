Apple updates its MacBook Air with more storage, Magic Keyboard

Apple

Apple overhauled its MacBook Air with a new Magic Keyboard, twice the storage and a performance bump starting at $999.

Must-see offer Customize your new MacBook Air Every new Mac purchase from Apple comes with one year of Apple TV+, too. Read More

The company updated the MacBook Air as it launched a refreshed iPad Pro that includes a series of enterprise-friendly features. The upshot is that Apple's product refreshes come amid a move to remote work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, Apple updated its Mac mini, which starts at 256GB of storage at the $799 configuration. A $1,099 configuration starts at 512GB of storage.

According to Apple, the new MacBook Air has twice the CPU performance and up to 80% faster graphics performance. Apple's MacBook Air also now starts with 256GB of storage. A version with 512GB of storage starts at $1,299. The Magic Keyboard addition is probably the biggest win.

Among the key specs for the MacBook Air: