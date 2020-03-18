Apple updates its MacBook Air with more storage, Magic Keyboard

The MacBook Air update rides shotgun with the new iPad Pro. Apple's product refresh cycle lands just as more workers are going remote.

Apple overhauled its MacBook Air with a new Magic Keyboard, twice the storage and a performance bump starting at $999.

Every new Mac purchase from Apple comes with one year of Apple TV+, too.

The company updated the MacBook Air as it launched a refreshed iPad Pro that includes a series of enterprise-friendly features. The upshot is that Apple's product refreshes come amid a move to remote work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, Apple updated its Mac mini, which starts at 256GB of storage at the $799 configuration. A $1,099 configuration starts at 512GB of storage.

According to Apple, the new MacBook Air has twice the CPU performance and up to 80% faster graphics performance. Apple's MacBook Air also now starts with 256GB of storage. A version with 512GB of storage starts at $1,299. The Magic Keyboard addition is probably the biggest win

Among the key specs for the MacBook Air:

  • 13-inch Retina display.
  • Touch ID.
  • MacOS Catalina.
  • 10th-generation Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7.
  • Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz.
  • Magic Keyboard, which was first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
  • 256GB of storage with the option of up to 2TB SSD.
  • A three-mic array.
  • Force Touch trackpad.
  • Thunderbolt 3 ports.
  • Support for up to 6K external displays.

