Apple updates its MacBook Air with more storage, Magic Keyboard

Apple overhauled its MacBook Air with a new Magic Keyboard, twice the storage and a performance bump starting at $999.
The company updated the MacBook Air as it launched a refreshed iPad Pro that includes a series of enterprise-friendly features. The upshot is that Apple's product refreshes come amid a move to remote work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition, Apple updated its Mac mini, which starts at 256GB of storage at the $799 configuration. A $1,099 configuration starts at 512GB of storage.
According to Apple, the new MacBook Air has twice the CPU performance and up to 80% faster graphics performance. Apple's MacBook Air also now starts with 256GB of storage. A version with 512GB of storage starts at $1,299. The Magic Keyboard addition is probably the biggest win.
Among the key specs for the MacBook Air:
- 13-inch Retina display.
- Touch ID.
- MacOS Catalina.
- 10th-generation Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7.
- Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz.
- Magic Keyboard, which was first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
- 256GB of storage with the option of up to 2TB SSD.
- A three-mic array.
- Force Touch trackpad.
- Thunderbolt 3 ports.
- Support for up to 6K external displays.
