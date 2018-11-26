Apple wants you to think different for the holidays

Being creative is hard. Especially at Christmas. (Screenshot by ZDNet)

You know you have a book inside you.

Or a play, a movie, or even a series of witty limericks about the Mueller investigation.

You might, though, be shy about letting anyone see your work.

What if they hate it? What if they really hate it? Living with embarrassment is one of this world's most difficult challenges.

Also: Cyber Monday 2018 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Apple, however, wants you to take the risk. Its new ad for the Holidays shows you how easy it is.

You sit staring at your MacBook for hours on end. Finally, you print out your great oeuvre.

Next, you, throw yourself down on your bed and torture yourself about how awful it is. So you put it away in a nice box and go back your dreary job.

But you don't give up, even as the snow falls and your apartment freezes over like an average Congressperson's heart.

You go back to creating, you print some more and then, well, you put it all back in the box.

Then comes the magic. You have to make sure you have a large, clumsy dog who manages to cause your great work to float out the box and out of your apartment all the way down the street.

In defending China demands, Apple loses privacy high ground How can Apple argue that the FBI breaking into a single iPhone is more detrimental to user security than reducing the security for an entire country? Read More

There, random people will pick up the pages of your work and discover your talent. No, none of them is an online troll. Those people never go out.

As the random people begin to see your talent, you begin to realize they like it, they really like it.

And that feeling is one of the best of all.

The whole ad is beautifully put together. You root for the animated creator. She's your ideal self, after all.

Also: Best Cyber Monday 2018 laptop deals: Apple, Dell, HP, and more

She thinks different -- out of the box, dare I say. She creates and finds an appreciative audience.

The message "Share Your Gifts" does have a tinge of Facebook about it, but one imagines she isn't creating fake election propaganda.

Apple hasn't always been so uplifting and original with its Holiday ads. Last year's effort was a tawdry affair, as two strangers met, shared two AirPods and danced away down the street. Yes, your average Friday night in San Jose.

Perhaps the most glorious effort came in 2013, with the tale of a teen, apparently absorbed in himself and his phone, who creates a wonderful surprise for his family.

Also: Cyber Monday 2018 Deals CNET

You know now what you must do. Sit, create and become known and loved.

Is there any other way to be happy these days?

Previous and related coverage:

Apple is no longer worth a trillion after tech stocks take a beating

Apple was widely applauded for becoming the first American company to break the trillion dollar barrier. However, its value has slumped to $839bn for a variety of reasons, though other technology stocks have also suffered in a stock market reversal.

How Dropbox's red team discovered an Apple zero-day exploit chain by accident

The zero-day vulnerabilities were accidentally uncovered while researchers were looking for ways to break into Dropbox.

Apple says iPad Pro can replace your computer: But you don't all agree

Readers respond to Apple's five reasons why an iPad Pro can be your next computer.

Foxconn plans $2.9 billion cost cutting exercise, iPhone unit impacted

The iPhone manufacturer may include layoffs in next year's restructuring efforts.

Apple's five reasons 2018 iPad Pro can replace your computer: But do you agree?

Ahead of the holidays, Apple makes its case for the iPad Pro to be your next computer, even though it's not one.