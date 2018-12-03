Apple's new online store offers 10% discount to active military and veterans

Apple has launched a dedicated online storefront for active military personnel and veterans -- complete with a 10-percent discount offer on Apple products.

While it already offered discounts to military customers through its physical Apple Stores, it now has an online destination, making all its products more accessible to current and veteran members of the US military, National Guard, and Reserve. This is especially great news for disabled veterans, who can now easily pick up their Apple devices just in time for the holiday season.

Immediate family members in the same household can also take advantage of Apple's new "Veterans and Military Purchase Program." Check out the online storefront here.

We browsed the store and saw deals like the iPhone XS starting at $899 and the iPhone XR starting at $674. They're regularly priced at $999 and $749, respectively.

Discounted prices are available on all of Apple's products, including iPhones, Macs, Apple Watch models, iPads, Apple TVs, the HomePod, AirPods. Even accessories like Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases are included. Third-party items are also reduced.

Apple usually doesn't offer price cuts like this -- on Black Friday, for instance, it only offered gift cards with purchases. And while it does offer similar education pricing, that program doesn't include deals on many products, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

In a statement to the media, Apple said it's "deeply grateful to the men and women of our armed forces," and that it's "proud to offer active military and veterans a new dedicated online store with special pricing as an expression of our gratitude for their brave service."

