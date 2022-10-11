Apple's new program gives developers one-on-one support from in-house experts

Apple

Apple is stepping up its developer outreach with a new series of interactive Q&As and one-on-one sessions with in-house Apple experts. The new Ask Apple program kicks off with a series of sessions October 17-21.

The program lets developers connect with Apple evangelists, engineers and designers, either in one-on-one office hours or during text-based Q&A sessions on Slack. The Q&A sessions will allow developers to ask questions as well as share their own insights with other developers. Developers can sign up for Q&As focused on specific topics, including app services, app store, accessibility & inclusion, privacy & security, and photos & camera. Q&As will also be available in Japanese, Korean and Simplified Chinese.

The one-on-one sessions, meanwhile, are 25-minute consultations to help developers build and distribute their apps. Developers can ask for code-level assistance, design guidance, input on implementing technologies and frameworks, advice on resolving issues, or help with App Review guidelines and distribution tools. Consultations are hosted in various time zones and languages.

Ask Apple is free and open to members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program.