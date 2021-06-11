Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Chromebook laptops

Over the Amazon Prime Day shopping event, you can expect to see a variety of tower PCs, as well as laptops of all shapes and sizes, on offer from a variety of vendors.

Chromebooks are another entry into the mix as lightweight, portable notebooks that run on Google's ChromeOS operating system.

If you are in need of a budget-friendly and versatile notebook whether for personal use or as a gift, Chromebooks should be on your radar over Prime Day. Below, we have created a list of our top picks showcasing the best Chromebook deals we can find and we will be updating our deals list throughout the event.

Best Chromebook deals on Amazon for Prime Day While we wait for Amazon to announce Prime Day 2021 deals, here is a look at some of the best Chromebook deals from Prime Day 2020. Please keep in mind these sales are no longer valid; we're just showing you what might be on offer again this year.

Acer Chromebox CXI3-UA91 Mini PC $40 off The Acer Chromebox Mini PC is a space-saving Chromebook option -- with a twist. Aiming to be a desktop equivalent of the traditional Chromebook, the device can be connected to up to two monitors at the same time via HDMI and Type-C USB ports. The basic Chromebox runs on ChromeOS and is equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, Intel HD Graphics 610, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A keyboard, mouse, and VESA mounting kit is included -- but you'll need to buy a display separately. $229 at Amazon

Google Pixelbook Go $200 off Available for a $200 discount over Amazon Prime Day, the Google Pixelbook Go is a premium Chromebook model weighing less than two pounds and with a thinness of only 13mm. The high-end device is equipped with a 13.3-inch HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Google says the laptop can run for up to 12 hours on a single charge. $1,199 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip $100 off The ASUS Chromebook Flip is a 2-in-1 Chromebook. Operating on Google's Chome OS, the strength in this laptop is its versatility -- as the display can be adapted for use as a traditional laptop, tablet, or stand setup. This Chromebook sports a 14-inch touchscreen FHD NanoEdge display, Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage, as well as a backlit keyboard. Update: out of stock $399 at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 514 $50 off An affordable Chromebook on sale this year during the Amazon Prime Day sales event is the Acer Chromebook 514. This entry-level model comes with a 14-inch Full HD display, an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Update: out of stock $299 at Amazon

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook $189 off A Chromebook on offer for a substantial discount over the Amazon sales event is Samsung's 11.6-inch Chromebook. This device is equipped with an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 400, and 32GB storage. $310 at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 714 $60 off For bumped-up hardware specifications in a Chromebook, you might want to consider picking up the Acer Chromebook 714. This model comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, 8th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage. $539 at Amazon

