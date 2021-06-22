Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Phones and mobile accessories

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapters, and hubs to go around.
With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.
Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).
Low Stock: Samsung Galaxy Note S20 Ultra 5G
29% off
You're undoubtedly paying a flagship price here, even with a great Amazon prime Day discount, but you're getting a superb smartphone.
- 6.9-inch AMOLED display
- Snapdragon 865+ processor
- 108MP main camera
- 10MP selfie camera
- 4500mAh battery
- 128GB storage
- 5G ready
- Unlocked
- S Pen included
Tracfone Motorola Moto e 4G LTE
24% off
A cheap and cheerful Android 10 smartphone. Great as a backup, or if you just want a cheap phone for day-to-day use. Everything about this smartphone is perfectly acceptable, from the 6.2-inch display, to the 13MP camera.$34 at Amazon
Garmin fenix 5X Plus smartwatch
13% off
A smartwatch for those who spend time outdoors. Features color topo maps, a Pulse Ox Acclimation sensor that tracks your blood oxygen saturation levels, and enough storage for 500 songs.
Because this is for the outdoors, it's built rugged, with a scratch-resistant domed sapphire lens, plus stainless steel or diamond-like carbon (DLC) titanium bezel, and rear case.
Decent battery life too, offering up to 20 days in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS mode when playing music.$389 at Amazon
Awesome Deal: Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds with Free $20 Amazon Gift Card
41% off
Get a massive $101 off the price of these amazing noise canceling earbuds. Great sound, combined with a crystal clear mic.
And with the $20 Amazon gift card, you're essentially getting these $250 earbuds for $128!$148 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Unlocked LTE)
25% off
A superb, fully-featured smartwatch for those in the Android ecosystem. Has all the features you'd expect, great battery life (five days on a single charge), and looks great.$209 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1-inch
41% off
The perfect tablet for people who are rough on their equipment! The 10.1-inch WiFi-enabled 64gb Tab Active Pro tablet has been ruggedized for tough conditions.
It includes built-in features such as an accelerometer, GPS, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, and a RGB light sensor.
It's MIL-STD-810G certified and tested for drops, shocks, vibration, rain, dirt, mud, sand, water, altitude, freeze & thaw, temperature range, temperature shock, and humidity.
The battery lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge.$441 at Amazon
Awesome Deal: JBL LIVE 300 earbuds
44% off
Take note, Apple! Great earbuds don't have to cost the earth!
The JBL LIVE 300 earbuds offer great sound, superb comfort, and fantastic battery life, all in a stylish package.$83 at Amazon
Ulefone Note 11P with Android 11
20% off
Android 11, a great camera array, powerful processor, and great battery life. Flagship features for a lot less than flagship money!
- Ultra-Large 6.55-inch Punch-Hole Screen
- MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core processor
- Android 11
- 48MP AI Quad Camera, Samsung 48MP Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP Macro Camera, 2MP Sub-Camera / 8MP Front Camera
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB ROM
- MicroSD up to 1T
- 4400mAh battery
Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack (2 Mates, 2 Slims)
30% off
Never lose your stuff again.
No, seriously.
Since I've been using Tile, the time I've saved looking for misplaced keys and wallets must amount to hours.$52 at Amazon
Motorola Moto G7 Plus
44% off
Not everyone needs a flagship smartphone, and if that's you then this is the handset for you.
Featuring a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display, all-day 3000mA battery with TurboPower gets you 12 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging -- this is a great workhorse.$139 at Amazon
Amazing Deal: Sony WF-SP800N in-ear noise-canceling earbuds (Amazon exclusive)
$112 off
With a whopping $112 off the retail price, this is a great time to pick up these comfortable earbuds. They feature digital noise cancellation, up to 9 hours of battery life/18 total hours with carrying case (or up to 13 hours/26 total with carrying case with noise canceling disabled), and are IPX5 sweat and splash-proof design
They also feature a built-in microphone for clear-sounding hands-free calls, and are Alexa-enabled.$88 at Amazon
Motorola Moto E
23% off
The highlights of this handset are undoubtedly the 6.2-inch Max Vision HD+ 19:9 display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor and the superb 42-hour battery!$114 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
35% off
Superb active noise cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train, or bus, long-lasting battery life (with a case that doubles as a wireless charger), and a comfortable fit.
A great pair of earbuds, especially to complement a Samsung smartphone.$109 at Amazon
Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds
41% off
Elite Active 65t are secure-fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability. Great sound and call quality, five hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket-friendly charging case, and IP56 rated so they're not going to die in the rain or sweat!
A great alternative to Apple's AirPods!$47 at Amazon
SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I microSD card with adapter
42% off
If your device can take 1TB, then at this price it's a great way to augment your storage.$132 at Amazon
Blackview A80 [Deal expired]
20% off
Think you can't get a great smartphone for under $100? Think again!
- 6.21-inch HD+ Waterdrop display
- Android 10
- 13MP quad camera array
- 5MP selfie camera
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- Fingerprint and face recognition biometric
- 4200mAh battery
- 4G dual SIM
More Prime Day 2021 deals
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - $28.99 (40% OFF)
- 2.5-inch mini smartphone - $79.98 (11% OFF)
We plan to update this guide with more smart home device deals as we spot them.
Join Discussion