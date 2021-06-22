Amazon Prime Day 2021, Day 2: Last chance deals on smart home devices

Smart home gadgets are all the rage, but it's a slippery slope. As soon as you're done installing your first gadget, you're in the market for the next, and it can get pretty expensive.

Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up your next smart home device for less, because there are some fantastic deals out there on a whole range of devices.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) 33% off You have Alexa everywhere else, so why not in your ears! Great earbuds with a decent 5 hour battery life, charging case, and, the addition of Alexa! Don't use Alexa? No problem! These earbuds will also work with Siri and Google Assistant. $79 at Amazon

Awesome Deal: Echo Dot (Latest generation) 62% off This is the latest-generation Echo Dot, with improved speaker, better microphone, and, possibly most importantly, a button to turn off the mic if you want total privacy. Oh, and since you're a Prime Member, be sure to grab the free smart bulb, because why not! $24 at Amazon

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base 47% off This smart vacuum cleaner does pretty much everything other than buy itself and come to your home! It's bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris, which means you can get on doing other things, and the deep-cleaning power is perfect for large debris and pet hair on carpets and floors. $319 at Amazon

Gosund Dimmable WiFi LED Light Bulbs, 4-pack 20% off I remember when smart bulbs were expensive. I remember when dimmable ones were crazy expensive. And I remember when a four-pack required a follow-up Asprin and a sit down with a cold flannel on the forehead. Now you can pick up a four-pack for dimmable LED smart bulbs for just over $20! $22 at Amazon

Gosund Mini Wifi Smart Plug, Works with Alexa and Google Home, 20% off Put an end to manually turning off outlets and devices with the Gosund smart plugs! These work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. With just a simple voice command, you have the power to turn devices on and off, and you can use the app for remote access (so you can turn off lights that others have left on from far away!). $19 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 33% off The Roomba 692 is the perfect way to keep your smart home squeaky clean. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. $199 at Apple

All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) 27% off Ring With its 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers, the all-new Echo Show 8 is the perfect hub for your smart home setup. 8.0-inch touchscreen 1280 x 800 resolution display

13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered

Built-in camera shutter and microphone/camera off button $94 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa 50% off It might be tiny, but it packs all the power and punch of a full-sized Echo. There's a reason why this is Amazon's most popular smart speaker! A perfect starter for someone at the beginning of putting together a smart home, or for extending your coverage to another room or outbuilding. $19 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera - 3 camera kit 40% off The Blink Outdoor camera system is a completely wireless battery-powered HD security camera complete with built-in infrared night vision. The great thing is that each camera can run for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (which are included). No wiring or professional installation is required. You can also see, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real-time and two-way audio features on your Blink app. $149 at Amazon