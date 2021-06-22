Amazon Prime Day 2021, Day 2: Last chance deals on smart home devices

Smart home gadgets are all the rage, but it's a slippery slope. As soon as you're done installing your first gadget, you're in the market for the next, and it can get pretty expensive.
Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up your next smart home device for less, because there are some fantastic deals out there on a whole range of devices.
With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.
Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).
All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
33% off
You have Alexa everywhere else, so why not in your ears! Great earbuds with a decent 5 hour battery life, charging case, and, the addition of Alexa!
Don't use Alexa? No problem! These earbuds will also work with Siri and Google Assistant.$79 at Amazon
Awesome Deal: Echo Dot (Latest generation)
62% off
This is the latest-generation Echo Dot, with improved speaker, better microphone, and, possibly most importantly, a button to turn off the mic if you want total privacy.
Oh, and since you're a Prime Member, be sure to grab the free smart bulb, because why not!$24 at Amazon
All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) with FREE Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb
28% off
This is a great deal on the Echo Show 10, the perfect hub or control center for your smart home, and you also get a free bulb thrown in.
Because, who doesn't need an extra bulb?$189 at Amazon
Awesome Deal: Echo Auto - Alexa in your car
70% off
Add Alexa to your car. Why? Because at this price, if you're a fan of the platform... why not!$14 at Amazon
Awesome Deal: Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb
62% off
An Echo Dot (4th Gen) and a Sengled Bluetooth Smart Color bulb. The perfect starter kit for a smart home. Makes a great gift for someone starting out on their smart home journey.$24 at Amazon
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
47% off
This smart vacuum cleaner does pretty much everything other than buy itself and come to your home!
It's bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris, which means you can get on doing other things, and the deep-cleaning power is perfect for large debris and pet hair on carpets and floors.$319 at Amazon
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with 2x Stick up Cam Battery (White) bundle
40% off
Kick-start putting together your command center with this bundle that includes two battery-powered Stick up Cams and a 2nd-gen Echo Show 5.
A great way to know who's at your door before answering.$169 at Amazon
Gosund Dimmable WiFi LED Light Bulbs, 4-pack
20% off
I remember when smart bulbs were expensive. I remember when dimmable ones were crazy expensive. And I remember when a four-pack required a follow-up Asprin and a sit down with a cold flannel on the forehead.
Now you can pick up a four-pack for dimmable LED smart bulbs for just over $20!$22 at Amazon
Gosund Mini Wifi Smart Plug, Works with Alexa and Google Home,
20% off
Put an end to manually turning off outlets and devices with the Gosund smart plugs! These work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant.
With just a simple voice command, you have the power to turn devices on and off, and you can use the app for remote access (so you can turn off lights that others have left on from far away!).$19 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692
33% off
The Roomba 692 is the perfect way to keep your smart home squeaky clean. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.
It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.$199 at Apple
All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)
27% off
With its 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers, the all-new Echo Show 8 is the perfect hub for your smart home setup.
- 8.0-inch touchscreen 1280 x 800 resolution display
- 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered
- Built-in camera shutter and microphone/camera off button
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa
50% off
It might be tiny, but it packs all the power and punch of a full-sized Echo. There's a reason why this is Amazon's most popular smart speaker!
A perfect starter for someone at the beginning of putting together a smart home, or for extending your coverage to another room or outbuilding.$19 at Amazon
Blink Outdoor wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera - 3 camera kit
40% off
The Blink Outdoor camera system is a completely wireless battery-powered HD security camera complete with built-in infrared night vision.
The great thing is that each camera can run for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (which are included). No wiring or professional installation is required.
You can also see, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real-time and two-way audio features on your Blink app.$149 at Amazon
Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system - 3-Pack
30% off
At the heart of any good smart home system is a solid, reliable Wi-Fi connection, and things don't get much better than the Amazon eero Pro mesh.
The Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi kit consists of three eero Pros units and replaces your WiFi router, WiFi extender, and internet booster.
This set is enough to cover a 5+ bedroom home with fast and reliable internet powered by a mesh network.$349 at Amazon
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) - home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring
40% amount off
Protect your home with this superb 8-piece home security kit. This is perfect for 1-2 bedroom homes.
This kit includes:
- Base station
- Keypad
- Four contact sensors
- One motion detector
- One range extender
Optional 24/7 professional monitoring with Ring Protect Plus for $10/month.$149 at Amazon
More Prime Day 2021 deals
- Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbells - up to 56% off
- Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) - $149.99 (40% off)
- Blink Indoor wireless, HD security camera, 5 camera kit - $179.99 (36% off)
- Certified Refurbished Ring Spotlight Cam - $129.99 (19% off)
We plan to update this guide with more smart home device deals as we spot them.
Join Discussion