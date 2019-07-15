Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events. Read more: https://zd.net/2XFm1G0

Like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale event can feel super overwhelming.

There are nearly 100,000 items on sale this year. Some are legitimate, while others should be ignored. So, to help you get the most out of Prime Day, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, ZDNet is rounding up only the best deals. In this guide, we've selected items that professionals, remote workers, and commuters might find interesting.

We'll regularly update this guide over July 15 and July 16 with deals as we find them. If you'd like to find more consumer-focused deals, as well as some tips and tricks, check out our Prime Day hub, where we'll provide you with plenty of resources so that you can master Amazon's 48-hour blowout sale. Hopefully, with our help, you won't miss a deal.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals

Remember, you need a Prime membership to grab the deals below. You can get a 30-day free membership if you're not already a Prime subscriber. Otherwise, a membership costs $119 a year (or $12. 99 a month. Read more about Amazon Prime here.

Amazon, of course, has reduced many of its own devices for Prime Day, including several Echo models and even Kindle and Fire TV devices. Some of them come bundled with smart home accessories, too, such as smart plugs and smart bulbs. Pick up a few of these pieces, and you'll have a fantastic starter pack for your smart office.

Apple devices

It's rare to find a solid deal on Apple devices, but luckily, the company is offering a few of its older-generation devices at a discount for Prime Day. We've spotted deals on last year's iPad Pro and the Apple Watch, for instance.

Laptops, convertibles, and tablets





Whether you're a video editor at work or a gamer by night, or maybe you simply like to work on the go, you'll be interested in these amazing laptop and tablet deals. For instance, there is a Lenovo Chromebook at 45% off. That's a hard-to-beat sale.

Mobile device accessories

We could all use an extra charging cord or a battery pack for our phones, right? After all, during work, it's common to be making calls all day long. To ensure you don't run out of juice before your next phone-in meeting, be sure to pick up one of these accessories.

Networking equipment

Wi-Fi routers aren't exactly the most exciting deals, but they are if you've been dying to buy a powerhouse of a router for some time. With one of these, your office will never have to put up with lag or connection interruptions agains.

Headphones

Many people love to put on headphones at their desk or during their commute or for a quick jog during lunch. If that's you, too, then don't miss these discounts on wireless headphones and earbuds from some of the top brands.

Smart home devices

If you've been waiting to transform your dull home office into a modern-day smart office, now is the time to get started, as there are plenty of intelligent devices on sale for Prime Day, including smart cameras, smart displays, smart light bulbs, and more.

Smartphones

Aside from Black Friday, there is probably no better time than Prime Day to get a top-end smartphone on sale.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Looking for an alternative to the Apple Watch? You've come to the right place. Here are the top wearable deals for Prime Day.

Storage, SSD, and thumb drives

There are too many deals on SD cards and microSD cards and flash drives and SSDs and HHDs to count, which is a good thing if you've been thinking about picking up a spare one or upgrading to a bigger size for your device. Here's a few worth considering.

TVs and media players



Finally, if you want a big-screen TV or a media player for your office, we're rounding up the best sales for those here.

