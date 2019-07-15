Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

Like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale event can feel super overwhelming.
There are nearly 100,000 items on sale this year. Some are legitimate, while others should be ignored. So, to help you get the most out of Prime Day, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, ZDNet is rounding up only the best deals. In this guide, we've selected items that professionals, remote workers, and commuters might find interesting.
We'll regularly update this guide over July 15 and July 16 with deals as we find them. If you'd like to find more consumer-focused deals, as well as some tips and tricks, check out our Prime Day hub, where we'll provide you with plenty of resources so that you can master Amazon's 48-hour blowout sale. Hopefully, with our help, you won't miss a deal.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals
Remember, you need a Prime membership to grab the deals below. You can get a 30-day free membership if you're not already a Prime subscriber. Otherwise, a membership costs $119 a year (or $12. 99 a month. Read more about Amazon Prime here.
Amazon devices
Amazon, of course, has reduced many of its own devices for Prime Day, including several Echo models and even Kindle and Fire TV devices. Some of them come bundled with smart home accessories, too, such as smart plugs and smart bulbs. Pick up a few of these pieces, and you'll have a fantastic starter pack for your smart office.
Three-day deals that start at 12am PT July 14 and ends 11:59pm PT July 16:
- Amazon Smart Plug and Amazon Echo for $54
- Blink XT2 2-Cam System (44% off) for $99
- Amazon Echo (50% off) for $49
- Amazon Echo Show (30% off) for $159
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet (40% off) for $30
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (27% off) for $49
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (33% off) for $99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (50% off) for $24
- Amazon Kindle + $5 eBook credit + 3 months Kindle Unlimited (36% off) for $59
Two-day deals that start at 12am PT July 14 and ends 11:59pm PT July 16:
- Amazon Echo Show 5 with Blink XT2 camera (37% off) for $119
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (44% off) for $39
- Amazon Fire TV Cube (41% off) for $69
- Ring Video Doorbell (30% off) for $69
Apple devices
It's rare to find a solid deal on Apple devices, but luckily, the company is offering a few of its older-generation devices at a discount for Prime Day. We've spotted deals on last year's iPad Pro and the Apple Watch, for instance.
Two-day deals that start at 12am PT July 15 and ends 11:59pm PT July 16:
- Apple iPad Pro -- 10. 5-inch with Wi-Fi and cellular, 512GB, Space Gray (38% off) for $646
- Apple iPad Pro -- 10. 5-inch, Wi-Fi and cellular, 258GB, Silver (32% off) for $562
- Apple iPad -- 9. 7-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Gray, latest model (30% off) for $230
- Apple Watch Series 3 -- 42mm, Space Gray case, black Sport band (40% off) for $146
Laptops, convertibles, and tablets
Whether you're a video editor at work or a gamer by night, or maybe you simply like to work on the go, you'll be interested in these amazing laptop and tablet deals. For instance, there is a Lenovo Chromebook at 45% off. That's a hard-to-beat sale.
Two-day deals that start at 12am PT July 15 and ends 11:59pm PT July 16.
- Acer Chromebook R 11 convertible laptop (35% off) for $175
- ASUS C223NA-DH02-RD Chromebook -- 11. 6-inch, Intel Celeron N3350 (26% off) for $170
- HP Chromebook 14-inch (40% off) for $179
- MSI GV62 8RD-276 15. 6-inch performance gaming laptop (20% off) for $799
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 (45% off) for $92
- Razer Blade 15 (31% off) for $1,034
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (43% off) for $141
Mobile device accessories
We could all use an extra charging cord or a battery pack for our phones, right? After all, during work, it's common to be making calls all day long. To ensure you don't run out of juice before your next phone-in meeting, be sure to pick up one of these accessories.
Limited-time Spotlight deals that start at 12am PT July 15 and ends 11:59pm PT July 15:
- AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A cable -- 6 Foot, two-pack (30% off) for $9
- AmazonBasics USB-A 3 one 7-port hub with Power adapter (21% off) for $10
- AmazonBasics USB-C car charger with USB-C and 2W USB-A (34% off) for $7
- AmazonBasics One-port USB wall charger two-pack (33% off) for $8
Networking equipment
Wi-Fi routers aren't exactly the most exciting deals, but they are if you've been dying to buy a powerhouse of a router for some time. With one of these, your office will never have to put up with lag or connection interruptions agains.
Two-day deals that start at 12am PT July 15 and ends 11:59pm PT July 16:
Headphones
Many people love to put on headphones at their desk or during their commute or for a quick jog during lunch. If that's you, too, then don't miss these discounts on wireless headphones and earbuds from some of the top brands.
Two-day deals that start at 12am PT July 15 and ends 11:59pm PT July 16:
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II (30% off) for $118
- Jabra Elite 65t (43% off) for $130
- Jabra Elite Active 45e (30% off) for $69
- Jabra Move Style (42% off) for $41
Smart home devices
If you've been waiting to transform your dull home office into a modern-day smart office, now is the time to get started, as there are plenty of intelligent devices on sale for Prime Day, including smart cameras, smart displays, smart light bulbs, and more.
Two-day deals that start at 12am PT July 15 and ends 11:59pm PT July 16:
- Arlo Pro System with Siren (38% off) for $380
- August Smart Lock Pro (30% off) for $161
- Facebook Portal (60% off) for $71
- Kasa Smart Wi-Fi light bulb (33% off) for $16
Limited-time Spotlight deals that start at 12am PT July 15 and ends 11:59pm PT July 15.
Smartphones
Aside from Black Friday, there is probably no better time than Prime Day to get a top-end smartphone on sale.
Two-day deals that start at 12am PT July 15 and ends 11:59pm PT July 16:
- Motorola Z3 Play and Moto Power Pack (40% off) for $225
- Google Pixel 3XL -- 64GB, unlocked, Just black (29% off) for $630
- Google Pixel 3XL -- 128GB, unlocked, Not Pink (26% off) for $739
- Razer Phone 2 -- unlocked) (50% off) for $299
- Samsung Galaxy S10 -- unlocked (33% off) for $568
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
Looking for an alternative to the Apple Watch? You've come to the right place. Here are the top wearable deals for Prime Day.
Two-day deals that start at 12am PT July 15 and ends 11:59pm PT July 16:
- Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire (33% off) for $273
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 (40% off) for $111
- Ticwatch Pro (30% off) for $174
Storage, SSD, and thumb drives
There are too many deals on SD cards and microSD cards and flash drives and SSDs and HHDs to count, which is a good thing if you've been thinking about picking up a spare one or upgrading to a bigger size for your device. Here's a few worth considering.
Two-day deals that start at 12am PT July 15 and ends 11:59pm PT July 16:
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC (71% off) for $6
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC (44% off) for $83
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra Fit USB 3. 1 Flash Drive (65% off) for $3
- WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD Cobalt (41% off) for $100
TVs and media players
Finally, if you want a big-screen TV or a media player for your office, we're rounding up the best sales for those here.
Two-day deals that start at 12am PT July 15 and ends 11:59pm PT July 16:
