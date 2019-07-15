Best Prime Day deals 2019: Smartphones and mobile

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events. Read more: https://zd.net/2XFm1G0

Flagship smartphones today are priced from $800 to more than $1,000, but you can find some great phones from 2018 and early 2019 that will still satisfy most of your business needs. With Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can save even more on excellent phones from Samsung, Google, Motorola, and Razer that are unlocked and ready to use around the world.

Best smartphones and mobile deals

Samsung Note 9 Factory Unlocked (28% to 35% off)

See it now: Galaxy Note 9 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, see our full review, remains my current favorite Galaxy device with the fantastic S Pen experience, big battery, and new Samsung One UI powering the experience. There are some great deals on various internal storage capacities and while a new Note 10 is being announced next month you can take advantage of some serious savings on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Factory Unlocked (24% to 30% off)

See it now: Galaxy S10 Plus on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, see our full review, is Samsung's best smartphone available today with three rear cameras, two front cameras, a stunning 6.4 inch Super AMOLED screen, long battery life, and even the capability to charge up other devices wirelessly.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked (26% to 30% off)

See it now: Galaxy S10 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is similar to the S10 Plus, but with a slightly smaller size. It has the same great five camera setup, wireless charging capability, high level of water resistance, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S10e Factory Unlocked (24% to 27% off)

See it now: Galaxy S10e on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, see our full review, is the smallest new Galaxy S10 device with a unique side button that also serves as a fingerprint sensor. It loses the telephoto rear camera, but still has a standard and wide-angle lens for high end mobile photography. It's priced a couiple hundred less than the S10 Plus and with these Amazon Prime Day deals it can be found at an even better price.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Factory Unlocked (30% to 36% off)

See it now: Galaxy S9 Plus on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, see our full review, was one of the best smartphones of 2018 and when you can save hundreds on it this year it is still an excellent option to consider. It packs an amazing display, has excellent wireless reception, a 3.5mm headset jack, a microSD expansion card, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Factory Unlocked (35% to 42% off)

See it now: Galaxy S9 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S9, see our full review, is a bit smaller than the S9 Plus while still offering all of the same superior Galaxy legacy features. It's now an affordable alternative to the new 2019 smartphones with the latest Android OS powering the experience.

Motorola Z3 Play and Moto Smart Speaker (45% off)

See it now: Motorola Z3 Play and Moto Smart Speaker on Amazon

The Moto Z3 Play, see the CNET review, is a decent low cost phone that should last you at least a couple of days or about the length of this Prime Day deal.

Motorola Z3 Play and Moto Power Pack (40% off)

See it now: Moto Z3 Play and Moto Power Pack on Amazon

The Moto Z3 Play, see the CNET review, is a decent low cost phone that should last you at least a couple of days or about the length of this Prime Day deal. The Power Pack adds some extra battery life too.

Razer Phone 2 (50% off)

See it now: Razer Phone 2 on Amazon

The Razer Phone 2, see the CNET review, is a serious gaming phone with a 120Hz screen, IP67 water resistance, outstanding gaming performance with stereo speakers, and more. If you need a break from work and want an affordable portable platform then you might consider this phone.

Google Pixel 3 XL (29% off)

See it now: Google Pixel 3 XL on Amazon

The Google Pixel 3 XL, see our full review, remains Google's most powerful Android smartphone available today. It has the latest and greatest version of the OS and arguably the best smartphone camera. It's successor will likely be announced in the next couple of months, but this phone will continue to get updates for a couple more years too.

