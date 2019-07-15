Best Prime Day deals 2019: Storage, SSD, and flash drives

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events. Read more: https://zd.net/2XFm1G0

Amazon Prime Day is here and with the opening of the event, consumers are going to be swarming the platform in the hope of substantial discounts in the summer sale extravaganza.

The event will see vendors offering cut-price deals on everything from clothing to electronics, and products to digitally store your valuable content -- whether this includes photos, videos, or music collections -- are no exception.

You can expect to see discounts on a range of storage options, including portable hard drives, flash memory dongles, SD cards, and more over the 48-hour event.

We will find the best deals for you over Amazon Prime Day and will update this list as more discounts appear in the storage product category. Some of the deals will be time-sensitive so make sure you don't miss out!

Best storage, SSD, and flash drives deals

SanDisk 400GB microSD for $44.99 ($20 off)

See it now: SanDisk 400GB microSD on Amazon

This Prime Day, SanDisk is offering a substantial discount on its 400GB microSD card. The USB 3.0 compatible storage offers a 100MB/s transfer read speed, which is roughly 1,000 photos per minute. This vast capacity should be more than enough to store your collection of Full HD videos, images, and music.

WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD Cobalt portable hard drive for $134.99 ($95 off)

See it now: WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD Cobalt portable hard drive on Amazon

With a discount of 41 percent, this rugged 1TB hard drive will put up with knocks and scrapes which may occur while you're on the road, while also providing you with extra space for your movies, television shows, music, and images.

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB external hard drive for $169.99 ($100 off)

See it now: Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB external hard drive on Amazon

If you need even more space and are happy to install your hard drive at your workstation or desk, the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB device is also on sale over Amazon Prime Day, coming in with a discount of 37 percent.

LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt 1TB external hard drive portable HDD for $99.99 ($30 off)

See it now: LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt 1TB external hard drive portable HDD on Amazon

Another rugged option is the USB 3.0 LaCie 1TB External hard drive. LaCie's offering has been designed to provide robust drop, shock, dust, and water resistance in order to keep your valuable content protected and safe. Expect to enjoy 41 percent off the standard retail price.

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB external hard drive HDD for $51.99 ($18 off)

See it now: Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB external hard drive HDD on Amazon

A discounted 2TB portable hard drive on offer over Amazon Prime Day is the Seagate Backup Plus Slim. This USB 3.0 model can be snatched up with a discount of 26 percent.

SanDisk 64GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive for $7.99 ($15 off)

See it now: SanDisk 64GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive on Amazon

If a thumb drive which you can throw away in your bag or briefcase is on your shopping list over Amazon Prime Day, SanDisk is offering a steep 65 percent discount on the compact USB 3.1 Ultra Fit flash drive over the 48-hour event.

SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC, adapter for $19.99 ($49 off)

See it now: SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC, adapter

SanDisk is also offering a 128GB microSDXC card, suitable for applications which require rapid speeds, for a discount. Expect read speeds of up to 160mb/s and write speeds of up to 90mb/s.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC, adapter for $99.99 ($80 off)

See it now: SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC, adapter on Amazon

If you need high speed but want more space, a 512GB Ultra version is also on sale. SanDisk says transfer speeds of up to 100mb/s are possible with this particular storage device.

