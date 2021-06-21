Best anti-Prime Day deals: Sales at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more

Amazon's Prime Day is a key event for consumers looking for bargains and gifts ahead of the holiday period, but the e-commerce giant is no longer the only vendor hoping to cash in on the shopping season.

Other US retail giants including Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Target, and Best Buy, all of which dominate through both physical stores and e-commerce platforms, as well as individual retailers all now jump on the bandwagon and also offer a variety of deals and flash sales on mobile devices, gaming consoles, smart home products, and more.

Below you will find ZDNet's top picks from vendors other than Amazon. Check back frequently as we will be updating when new bargains and deals appear.

Samsung 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD smart TV $400 off If a premium television set is in your sights over the Prime Day event, you can pick up a 75-inch behemoth at Walmart for a $400 discount. This model, manufactured by Samsung, is a smart TV complete with a 4K Ultra HD display and QLED technologies. $1,799 at Walmart

Fitbit Charge 4 $50 off Another bargain on offer by Walmart is the Fitbit Charge 4, an activity tracker which can work for up to a week on a single charge. This model includes built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes -- a sensor-based system that alerts users when they reach goals during exercise -- different activity modes, and sleep tracking. $99 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 $30 off Apple products often feature during Prime Day sales, and over at Walmart, you can take advantage of a discount on the Apple Watch Series 3. The GPS-enabled smartwatch contains a variety of features including, but not limited to, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and smartphone-linked app notifications, music streaming, calls, and text messages. $169 at Walmart

Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi system $78 off Over at Walmart, you can enjoy a substantial discount on the Netgear Orbi, a Mesh Wi-Fi system complete with a hub and satellites. Mesh Wi-Fi can help remove coverage blackspots in your home and can prevent bottlenecks caused by too many connected devices. $251 at Walmart

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition wired gaming headset $50 off Microsoft is offering $50 off the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition wired gaming headset over the Prime Day shopping event. The wired headset includes 50mm drivers, 360-degree THX spatial audio, audio control options between game and chat noise, and foam ear cushions for comfort. $49 at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Go laptop $150 off A deal for those looking to upgrade their Surface device or seeking a business and study-ready laptop, the Microsoft Surface Go laptop can be picked up with a discount of $150 for the premium option. Available in three colors, the Go comes with up to an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, as well as further discounts on subscriptions to Microsoft 365 products. $749 at Microsoft

Apple iPad Air, 10.9-inch $80 off Best Buy is offering a discount of $80 on the 4th-gen Apple iPad Air. This table comes with a 10.9-inch display, A14 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can also take advantage of the same discount on carrier unlocked models. $519 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro $60 off Target is also heavily invested in attracting the attention of shoppers over Prime Day, and one of the deals on offer is $60 off a pair of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, which include different tips for comfort and active noise-canceling technology. $189 at Target

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 $50 off If you're looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet over the shopping event, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 over at Target. On sale with a $50 discount, this device comes with a 10.4-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage -- expandable to 1TB via microSD. $179 at Target

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha $200 off For a powerful and modern laptop, head over to Best Buy and pick up the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha with a discount of $200. This laptop is equipped with a 13.3-inch Full HD touch display, Intel 11th-gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. $849 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch $277 off The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is also on sale over Prime Day, sporting a 12.3-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, and Intel Iris Plus graphics. This device operates on Windows 10 Home and also comes with a cover and stylus thrown in. $879 at Target

Acer Spin 311 Chromebook, 11.6-inch $100 off A Chromebook worthy of consideration over Prime Day is the Acer Spin 311, a device currently on sale over at Target. The Chromebook comes with an 11.6-inch touch display, a MediaTek MT8183C processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, and is convertible. As a Chromebook, this device runs on the ChromeOS operating system. $199 at Target

Epson Expression home wireless 'Small-in-One' printer $50 off There are bargains available, too, when it comes to office accessories such as printers. The Epson Expression home wireless Small-in-One printer, a compact color printer and scanner with smartphone, wireless, and voice connectivity, is available for a $50 discount over Prime Day 2021. $49 at Target