Best anti-Prime Day deals: Sales at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more

Amazon's Prime Day is a key event for consumers looking for bargains and gifts ahead of the holiday period, but the e-commerce giant is no longer the only vendor hoping to cash in on the shopping season.
Other US retail giants including Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Target, and Best Buy, all of which dominate through both physical stores and e-commerce platforms, as well as individual retailers all now jump on the bandwagon and also offer a variety of deals and flash sales on mobile devices, gaming consoles, smart home products, and more.
Below you will find ZDNet's top picks from vendors other than Amazon. Check back frequently as we will be updating when new bargains and deals appear.
Samsung 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD smart TV
$400 off
If a premium television set is in your sights over the Prime Day event, you can pick up a 75-inch behemoth at Walmart for a $400 discount. This model, manufactured by Samsung, is a smart TV complete with a 4K Ultra HD display and QLED technologies.$1,799 at Walmart
Fitbit Charge 4
$50 off
Another bargain on offer by Walmart is the Fitbit Charge 4, an activity tracker which can work for up to a week on a single charge. This model includes built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes -- a sensor-based system that alerts users when they reach goals during exercise -- different activity modes, and sleep tracking.$99 at Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3
$30 off
Apple products often feature during Prime Day sales, and over at Walmart, you can take advantage of a discount on the Apple Watch Series 3. The GPS-enabled smartwatch contains a variety of features including, but not limited to, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and smartphone-linked app notifications, music streaming, calls, and text messages.$169 at Walmart
Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi system
$78 off
Over at Walmart, you can enjoy a substantial discount on the Netgear Orbi, a Mesh Wi-Fi system complete with a hub and satellites. Mesh Wi-Fi can help remove coverage blackspots in your home and can prevent bottlenecks caused by too many connected devices.$251 at Walmart
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition wired gaming headset
$50 off
Microsoft is offering $50 off the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition wired gaming headset over the Prime Day shopping event. The wired headset includes 50mm drivers, 360-degree THX spatial audio, audio control options between game and chat noise, and foam ear cushions for comfort.$49 at Microsoft
Microsoft Surface Go laptop
$150 off
A deal for those looking to upgrade their Surface device or seeking a business and study-ready laptop, the Microsoft Surface Go laptop can be picked up with a discount of $150 for the premium option. Available in three colors, the Go comes with up to an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, as well as further discounts on subscriptions to Microsoft 365 products.$749 at Microsoft
Apple iPad Air, 10.9-inch
$80 off
Best Buy is offering a discount of $80 on the 4th-gen Apple iPad Air. This table comes with a 10.9-inch display, A14 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can also take advantage of the same discount on carrier unlocked models.$519 at Best Buy
Apple AirPods Pro
$60 off
Target is also heavily invested in attracting the attention of shoppers over Prime Day, and one of the deals on offer is $60 off a pair of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, which include different tips for comfort and active noise-canceling technology.$189 at Target
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
$50 off
If you're looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet over the shopping event, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 over at Target. On sale with a $50 discount, this device comes with a 10.4-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage -- expandable to 1TB via microSD.$179 at Target
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
$200 off
For a powerful and modern laptop, head over to Best Buy and pick up the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha with a discount of $200. This laptop is equipped with a 13.3-inch Full HD touch display, Intel 11th-gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.$849 at Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch
$277 off
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is also on sale over Prime Day, sporting a 12.3-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, and Intel Iris Plus graphics. This device operates on Windows 10 Home and also comes with a cover and stylus thrown in.$879 at Target
Acer Spin 311 Chromebook, 11.6-inch
$100 off
A Chromebook worthy of consideration over Prime Day is the Acer Spin 311, a device currently on sale over at Target. The Chromebook comes with an 11.6-inch touch display, a MediaTek MT8183C processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, and is convertible.
As a Chromebook, this device runs on the ChromeOS operating system.$199 at Target
Epson Expression home wireless 'Small-in-One' printer
$50 off
There are bargains available, too, when it comes to office accessories such as printers. The Epson Expression home wireless Small-in-One printer, a compact color printer and scanner with smartphone, wireless, and voice connectivity, is available for a $50 discount over Prime Day 2021.$49 at Target
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G unlocked (128GB)
$250 Target gIft card with purchase
If you're hoping to upgrade your smartphone, picking up a Samsung Galaxy S21, a 5G-supporting and unlocked model, will earn you a bonus $250 gift card to spend at Target.$999 at Target
Microsoft Surface 3 laptop,13.5-inch
$600 off
Over at Best Buy, you can pick up the Microsoft Surface 3 laptop for a massive $600 discount. This laptop comes equipped with a 13.5-inch Full HD touch display, an Intel 10th-gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.$1,399 at Best Buy
More anti-Prime Day deals
Here are other deals of note during the Prime Day event. We will update as deals change or products sell out.
- Loupedeck: 10% off the Loupedeck CT and Loupedeck Plus photo and image editing consoles
Walmart:
- Lenovo G24-10 23.6-inch FHD LED Backlit LCD FreeSync gaming monitor, $149.99, $30 off
- TP-Link Deco M9 Plus (2-pack) mesh Wi-Fi system, $169, $130.99 off
- Google Home Max, $299, $100 off
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant, $49, $30 off
- Honeywell Home smart thermostat, $82.26, $41 off
- Defender 4k Ultra HD indoor & outdoor security cameras, 4-pack, $259.99, $190 off
- Roku 4K streaming stick+, $39, $10 off
- Netgear AC1200 Dual Band WiFi USB adapter, $44.99, $9 off
- Samsung 85-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV, $1,797.99, $202 off
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3i gaming laptop, $688, $181 off
- Samsung CB4 11.6-inch Chromebook, $159, $70 off
Best Buy:
- Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch, $1199.99, $250 off
- Acer Chromebook Spin, $429, $200 off
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop, $799.99, $200 off
- ASUS Zenbook 14-inch laptop, $569.99, $150 off
- WD Easystore 5TB external portable hard drive, $89.99, $90 off
Newegg:
- Seagate BarraCuda 8TB 5400 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s internal hard drive, $169.99, $30 off
- Dual Arm Monitor Stand - adjustable gas spring computer desk mount, bracket, $31.91, $28 off
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core 3.8 GHz desktop processor, $419.99, $80 off
- Acer Nitro ED270 Full HD monitor, $199, $100 off
- WD Red Pro WD4003FFBX 4TB internal hard drive, $104.99, $55 off
- Lenovo V15 laptop, $499.99, $80 off
- Samsung 870 QVO Series 2.5-inch 1TB SATA SSD drive, $89.99, $15 off
- WD Blue 3D NAND 500GB Internal SSD, $52.99, $27 off
- Samsung 980 PRO M.2 2280 500GB PCI-Express Gen 4.0 SSD, $99.99, $30 off
Microsoft Store:
- Lenovo Legion 7 15-inch gaming laptop, $1499, $305.99 off
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 3102 desktop PC, $279, $70 off
- Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop, $799, $350 off
- HP Envy 13 laptop, $649, $200 off
- Razer Kaira Pro wireless gaming headset for Xbox, $119.99, $30 off
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $99.99, $50 off
Target:
- Roblox Gift Card (Digital), $10, buy one get $15 off another
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Digital), $29.99, $15 off
- LG 2.1 Ch 160W sound bar, $99.99, $77 off
- Element 55-inch 4K UHD Roku TV, $359.99, $70 off
- LG 70-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV, $629.99, $220 off
- Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II, $249.99, $50 off
- Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones, $169.99, $80 off
- Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear noise canceling headphones, $199.99, $150 off
- 6-pack webcam covers, $8.99, $4 off
- SanDisk Ultra PLUS 512GB microSD card, $97.99, $17 off
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi only (2020 model), $999, $100 off
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $279.99, $70 off
- HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, $209.99, $50 off
- HP 15.6-inch laptop, $349.99, $95 off
- Acer Chromebook 315 15.6-inch, refurbished, $169.99, $80 off
- Epson EcoTank wireless supertank printer, $199.99, $50 off
- Philips Hue 4-pack white and color smart light starter kit, $149.99, $50 off
- Google Nest Hello video doorbell, $149, $80 off
- iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum, $549.99, $50 off
Join Discussion