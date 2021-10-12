Best Buy acquires Current Health to expand its digital health services

Best Buy said has acquired Current Health Ltd., a UK-based provider of remote patient monitoring and engagement technology.

The deal highlights Best Buy's foray into digital health. Best Buy acquired Great Call for $800 million in a move toward home health services. With Current Health, Best Buy will have a platform that's used by healthcare organizations to monitor patients.

According to Current Health's website, primary use cases for its technology are remote patient monitoring, care at home and decentralized clinical trials. Current Health provides hardware, software and dashboards for monitoring patients and will round out Best Buy's existing offerings.

Best Buy in a regulatory filing didn't disclose terms of the deal other than the company paid cash.

Current Health has a home hub as well as wearables that collect data as well as integration with medical device companies and electronic health records.

Best Buy has said health care is a market with good growth potential for the company. The retailer said it was targeting health care due to a bevy of trends including: