Best robot vacuum deals available right now: Roomba, Roborocks, Eufy, more

These are the best robot vacuum deals to jump on before they're done and dusted.

If you're like me and spend most of your work week at home, then you're probably well aware of how dusty floors can get. Worse yet, no matter how much you sweep, mop, or clean, it only takes a matter of hours before your dust senses start tingling again. Whether you're battling crumbs from the little one or uninvited debris from the outside, a robot vacuum is your best friend for floor-cleaning needs. 

Right now, you can purchase a high-quality robot vacuum from reputable brands like Roomba, Roborocks, and more at significant discounts. Check out the best available options below.

Also: The best robot vacuums in 2022: Reliable house cleaners

Best iRobot Roomba deals

iRobot's Roomba line of smart vacuums is among the most popular -- and for good reason. The brand offers a wide selection of vacuums, each with unique functions and capabilities to navigate any flooring and room layout. 

Currently, the best deals on the Roomba can be found across Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

For an excellent entry-level robot and one that cleans pet hair, try the $279 Roomba i1, discounted from $399 at Walmart. For a self-emptying vacuum with a little more suction, look to the Roomba i3+ for $399 ($200 off) at Best Buy. And one of the highest-end models, the Roomba j7+, can be purchased from Amazon for $599 ($250 off).

Save $120 on the iRobot Rooma i1 at Walmart

$279 at Walmart

Save $200 on the iRobot Roomba i3+ at Best Buy

$399 at Best Buy

Save $250 on the iRobot Roomba j7+ at Amazon

$599 at Amazon

Best Roborock deals

Roborock is another reputable name in the smart vacuum space, and we've had the pleasure of reviewing its catalog of products over the past years. Like the Roomba, you can expect different models with various features, ranging from the entry-level E series to the higher-end S series.

Currently, the best Roborock deals can be found on Amazon, starting with the E4, a pet hair-friendly vacuum that sells for just $199 ($100 off with the clip coupon). The Roborock S4 Max is also on sale, offering LiDAR navigation for accurate and greater object detection, for $309 ($120 in savings with the clip coupon). Lastly, upgrade to the highest-end Roborock S6 MaxV, which features mopping functionality and 2,500Pa of suction power, for $459 ($290 off). 

Save $100 on the Roborock E4 at Amazon

$199 at Amazon

Save $120 on the Roborock S4 Max at Amazon

$309 at Amazon

Save $290 on the Roborock S6 MaxV at Amazon

$459 at Amazon

Best Eufy RoboVac deals

Eufy, a sub-brand of Anker, is best known for selling robot vacuums at prices that undercut the competition. Still, the company has proven to produce high-quality hardware that gets the cleaning job done.

One of the best deals we're seeing from Eufy's product line is the RoboVac 35C for $169 ($130 off) at Walmart. Another noteworthy deal from Walmart is the RoboVac G30 Verge, which bundles in boundary strips, for $199 ($150 off). For a vacuum and mop cleaning duo, the RoboVac X8 Hybrid can be had for as low as $449 ($200 off with clip coupon) on Amazon.

Save $130 on the Eufy RoboVac 35C at Walmart

$169 at Walmart

Save $150 on the Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge at Walmart

$199 at Walmart

Save $200 on the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid at Amazon

$449 at Amazon

More deals from Shark, Ecovacs, Neato, and more

Save $250 on the Neato Robotics D9 at Best Buy

$449 at Best Buy

Save $629 on the bObsweep PetHair Vision PLUS at Best Buy

$269 at Best Buy

Save $183 on the Shark AV1010AE at Amazon

$416 at Shark

Save $240 on the ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ at Amazon

$559 at ECOVACS

