Best robot vacuum deals available right now: Roomba, Roborocks, Eufy, more

If you're like me and spend most of your work week at home, then you're probably well aware of how dusty floors can get. Worse yet, no matter how much you sweep, mop, or clean, it only takes a matter of hours before your dust senses start tingling again. Whether you're battling crumbs from the little one or uninvited debris from the outside, a robot vacuum is your best friend for floor-cleaning needs.

Right now, you can purchase a high-quality robot vacuum from reputable brands like Roomba, Roborocks, and more at significant discounts. Check out the best available options below.

Best iRobot Roomba deals iRobot's Roomba line of smart vacuums is among the most popular -- and for good reason. The brand offers a wide selection of vacuums, each with unique functions and capabilities to navigate any flooring and room layout. Currently, the best deals on the Roomba can be found across Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. For an excellent entry-level robot and one that cleans pet hair, try the $279 Roomba i1, discounted from $399 at Walmart. For a self-emptying vacuum with a little more suction, look to the Roomba i3+ for $399 ($200 off) at Best Buy. And one of the highest-end models, the Roomba j7+, can be purchased from Amazon for $599 ($250 off).

Best Roborock deals Roborock is another reputable name in the smart vacuum space, and we've had the pleasure of reviewing its catalog of products over the past years. Like the Roomba, you can expect different models with various features, ranging from the entry-level E series to the higher-end S series. Currently, the best Roborock deals can be found on Amazon, starting with the E4, a pet hair-friendly vacuum that sells for just $199 ($100 off with the clip coupon). The Roborock S4 Max is also on sale, offering LiDAR navigation for accurate and greater object detection, for $309 ($120 in savings with the clip coupon). Lastly, upgrade to the highest-end Roborock S6 MaxV, which features mopping functionality and 2,500Pa of suction power, for $459 ($290 off).

Best Eufy RoboVac deals Eufy, a sub-brand of Anker, is best known for selling robot vacuums at prices that undercut the competition. Still, the company has proven to produce high-quality hardware that gets the cleaning job done. One of the best deals we're seeing from Eufy's product line is the RoboVac 35C for $169 ($130 off) at Walmart. Another noteworthy deal from Walmart is the RoboVac G30 Verge, which bundles in boundary strips, for $199 ($150 off). For a vacuum and mop cleaning duo, the RoboVac X8 Hybrid can be had for as low as $449 ($200 off with clip coupon) on Amazon.

More deals from Shark, Ecovacs, Neato, and more



