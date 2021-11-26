Best robot vacuum Black Friday deals 2021: Save up to $500 on iRobot Roomba

Come for a bargain on the best robot vacuums? Clean smarter at a discount with these deals on Black Friday.

Robot vacuums are slowly gaining in popularity as another way to take some of the legwork out of maintaining your home, but due to their expense, they may not be on everyone's shopping list this holiday season.

However, now the Black Friday event has begun, some retailers are already offering substantial discounts on some of the best robot vacuum brands including Neato, Roomba, Evovacs, and more.

Below, you will find the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. Our recommendations will be updated regularly so check back for the latest bargains.

Return policy

In time for the holiday season, retailers across the board have expanded their return policies, giving eligible purchases made between November to December 31 a return window until the end of January 2022. See each stores' return page for more details.

Eufy RoboVac 11S for $137.98

$92 off

Want a robot vacuum that's reliable and affordable? Eufy, a sub-brand of Anker, makes some great quality robot vacuums that go for a third of what the bigger brands offer. With the RoboVac 11S, now at a Black Friday low of $138 ($92 off), you get a strong vacuum cleaner that cleans efficiently, can be paired and controlled through your phone, and sports a minimal and sleek design.

View now at Amazon

Bissell SpinWave wet and dry robotic vacuum for $249.99

$150 off

Robot vacuums on the market today can also include mop features and the Bissell model SpinWave model is one of them. This product is able to vacuum your floors and carpets as well as scrub and mop floors. A sensor ensures that carpets are not touched in mopping mode.

View now at Target

iRobot Roomba i3+, Braava jet m6 mop, H1 handheld vacuum bundle for $799.97

$500 off

Those looking for a bundle that tackles floors and includes an add-on for dealing with smaller cleans on the spot could consider iRobot's Black Friday bundle. Available with a $500 discount, this kit contains an iRobot Roomba i3+, a Braava jet m6 robot mop, and a H1 handheld vacuum.

View now at iRobot

iHome AutoVac Eclipse for $129

$270 off

The iHome AutoVac Eclipse, available at Walmart, is a budget-friendly option that is currently on sale. This robot vacuum is a 2-in-1 model with both vacuum and mop functionality.

View now at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 670 for $177

$151 off

Another robot vacuum on sale over the Black Friday week is the iRobot Roomba 670. Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, this self-charging vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system and is marketed as suitable for homes with pets. 

View now at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i6+ for $549

$250 off

If a discount on a high-end robot vacuum ahead of Black Friday interests you, Amazon is the place to visit. The iRobot Roomba i6+ is a self-emptying, bagless model which uses mapping technology to learn your home and is also voice assistant compatible -- so if you need the machine to do a quick sweep in the kitchen, for example, all you need to do is ask. 

View now at Amazon

Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ for $379.99

$220 off

At Target, you can pick up an Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ robot vacuum with a discount of $220. This robot offers 2300Pa suction, auto-empty capabilities, and both mop and vacuum options. 

View now at Target

iRobot Roomba s9+ & Braava Jet m6 mop bundle for $1,299

$250 off

If you're going all-out on a robot vacuum this holiday season, Best Buy has another option for you -- an iRobot Roomba s9+ & Braava Jet m6 mop bundle. Once commanded through a voice assistant or app, the team will first vacuum then mop your floors together. 

View now at Best Buy

Neato D10 Intelligent robot vacuum for $599.99

$200 off

The Neato D10 Intelligent robot vacuum is also on sale over the Black Friday event. This cordless robot features LIDAR mapping technology, the option to create 'no go' zones, and a bagless design.

View now at Target

Other deals of note

Expired deals:

