BMC acquires software company StreamWeaver

Enterprise software firm BMC announced plans to acquire software company StreamWeaver on Friday, expanding the company's AIOps and cloud migration offerings. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

BMC said in a statement that the acquisition of StreamWeaver improves their AIOps capabilities with a "broad set of out-of-the-box data integrations built on a complementary, modern microservices-based architecture."

According to BMC, StreamWeaver's tools allow customers to achieve better incident and risk predictions, improved automated remediation and increased support for DevOps and ServiceOps.

BMC chief product officer Ali Siddiqui said both companies can help organizations apply AI to use their data more efficiently and uncover insights to quickly make critical decisions.

"Data is paramount when it comes to successful AIOps initiatives, and StreamWeaver's integration capabilities allow customers to maximize the value of their BMC Helix Platform by accelerating and extending the variety, diversity, and volume of data collections from their deployments," Siddiqui said.

Clay Roach, CEO of StreamWeaver, added that combining StreamWeaver's broad set of integrations with the BMC Helix Platform allows customers to bring data in from their existing tools and technology investments and also benefit from advanced AIOps analytics for enhanced root cause isolation as well as policy-driven automated remediation.

"With BMC's strong commitment to advancing differentiated AIOps capabilities and building a modern, cloud-native, and consolidated platform, our choice to join forces was clear from our first conversations," Roach said. "The StreamWeaver team and I are excited to see this vision come together as a part of BMC."

Customers will be able to reduce the overall cost of integration with enterprise-grade, plug-and-play capabilities for observability by connecting and streaming data between popular IT tools in near real-time, according to the two companies.

Last year BMC bought Compuware as it sought to expand development of its mainframe technology.