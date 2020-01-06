CES 2020: HP adds built-in Tile support, 5G to the HP Elite Dragonfly laptop

Tarick Foteh / www.tfoteh.com

As CES 2020 kicks off in Las Vegas, HP is rolling out a series of new and updated devices, including an updated HP Elite Dragonfly notebook that comes with 5G capability and built-in support for Tile device tracking. HP launched the premium business laptop in September, but the updates make it the first business convertible with 5G, HP says.

HP also stressed that the notebook illustrates the company's commitment to sustainability, with more than 82 percent of its mechanical parts made from recycled materials. The company also announced its first recycled laptop sleeve, while the HP EliteDisplay E273D was named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category.

"Our goal at HP is to create the world's most sustainable PC portfolio, period," Mike Nash, HP's chief technologist and VP of customer experience and portfolio strategy for Personal Systems, told reporters ahead of CES.

In addition to the updated Elite Dragonfly, HP announced a redesigned HP Spectre x360 15, making it HP's most powerful 15-inch convertible. Meanwhile, the new HP Envy 32 All-in-One (AiO) is the first all-in-one with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics.

HP also announced two docking displays, the HP E24 & E27d G4 advanced docking monitors, that offer network manageability. They also offer Sing Power On, so users can power on or off the display, PC, keyboard and mouse all with a single button.

All told, "our vision is very much about creating technology to make life better for everyone, and everywhere," Nash said.

HP plans to bring 5G capability to the Elite Dragonfly in mid-2020, HP's Cory McElroy told reporters, calling the device's connectivity options a "core part of enabling mobility." HP also announced a foundational carrier partnership with Sprint, with plans to further build out carrier relationships.

Meanwhile, with the new built-in support for Tile, customers can not only track the Dragonfly but also use the laptop to find other Tile-native devices. With the optional Tile Premium service, users can get proactive alerts when a device has been left behind. "People are actually putting tiles on laptops today, but we thought we could do better," McElroy said.

The updated laptop also features the new HP Sure View Reflect privacy filter, coming to devices in late January. A user can activate privacy mode with a press of a keyboard button, blocking the screen from view from others in both bright and dark environments.

The redesigned HP Spectre x360 15 is powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia graphics. It promises up to 17 hours of battery life. The 4K OLED display now offers a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio - an improvement over the 80 percent ratio on last year's model. HP is also introducing an anti-reflection display for greater viewing under any lighting conditions. With the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6, the device also offers nearly 3x faster file transfer speeds compared to the prior model. For security, it also comes with the HP Webcam Kill Switch, a dedicated mute mic button, a fingerprint reader located on the keyboard deck, Express VPN and LastPass.

The HP Envy 32 All-in-One is intended for high-end content creation, such as video and graphic editing. It features up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 S-series processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, up to 32 GB DDR4 memory for improved multi-tasking and up to 1 TB PCIe SSD or dual storage options. It's the first all-in-one to join Nvidia's RTX Studio program.

It's the world's first PC with an HD600 display, HP says. With brightness of up to 600 nits, users can view distinct shades of color. It also offers more details in images with a 6000:1 contrast ratio.

The new Envy 32 AiO is also the world's loudest AiO, HP says, offering twice the volume of the prior model. It features built-in front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. Users can also stream music from their smartphones via Bluetooth to the PC speakers, even when the PC is turned off.

Lastly, the HP E24d G4 and HP E27d G4 advanced docking monitors help to streamline workspaces with just one USB-C cable for video, data, and up to 100 W of power. A user can power both the display and their laptop with a single button, even when the lid is closed, and log in with Windows Hello on the integrated privacy webcam.