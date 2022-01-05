CES 2022: Belkin announces Wemo Smart Video Doorbell and Soundform Immerse earbuds

Image: Belkin

Belkin has several new announcements for CES 2022, with some of the products available as soon as right now. There's a new Wemo video doorbell that works with Apple's HomeKit platform, new wireless earbuds, and some of Belkin's Wemo products will be updated with support for Matter's Thread protocol.

Belkin's new Soundform Immerse Noise Canceling Earbuds will launch in Q2 of 2022, adding another option for Belkin fans to the Soundform lineup. The wireless earbuds feature high-end features that we've come to expect from Apple's AirPods Pro lineup. With Active Noise Cancellation, 8 hours of battery life per earbud, integration with Apple's Find My network and multipoint capabilities. The earbuds are a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Belkin is also adding to its Wemo product line with the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit support. The doorbell boasts a 178-degree field of view, 4MP camera with night vision. The Smart Video Doorbell works with Apple's HomeKit Secure Video to store all video clips in your iCloud account, with iCloud+ plans starting at $0.99 a month through Apple.

You'll receive alerts when familiar faces are recognized, using information stored in the Faces section of your Apple Photos library, along with notifications when animals, people, packages or vehicles are recognized in the camera's view.

If you are comfortable installing the Smart Video Doorbell yourself, the doorbell will cost you $249.99 and is available to order starting today.

Belkin also partnered with OnTech to provide a professional installation option for those who don't want to DIY the install for an additional $99. You can find more information about that service here.

In addition to the Smart Video Doorbell, Belkin announced that it will update the Wemo Smart Plug, Wemo Smart Light Switch, and Wemo Smart Dimmer with support for Matter's Thread protocol later this year.