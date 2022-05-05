Check out HP's new business Chromebooks and thin client devices for hybrid work

Hybrid work appears here to stay, and it's changing business's and professionals' IT priorities. That means as the PC market continues to grow, but at a slower pace, major PC makers like HP have to be more attuned than ever to the needs of hybrid workers.

To that end, HP on Thursday unveiled a handful of new devices largely designed to tap into data and applications stored in the cloud. The company also debuted new peripheral hardware, new software and new services, all designed to help hybrid workforces. The new devices include business Chromebooks, as well as thin client PCs -- devices that rely on remote servers to access data and programs.

Here's an overview of the new offerings:

Elite Chromebooks

The HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook Enterprise

powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors



Screen options include a 14-inch diagonal 400-nit FHD panel, HP Eye Ease for low blue light exposure. HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen, as well as a 1000-nit outdoor viewable option



Connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E and optional 4G LTE



HP Privacy Camera with a sliding cover for the webcam lens

The HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook Enterprise

powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the Intel vPro platform

Virtual collaboration features: 5MP camera for enhanced visual clarity, Al-based Noise Reduction to filter out background noise

optional integrated fingerprint reader

the first Chromebook to offer an integrated smartcard reader, a preferred authentication method for many companies using Citrix

HP also announced that select HP Chromebook Enterprise devices now come bundled with one year of Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS. This lets Chromebooks run full-featured Windows applications, even when disconnected from a network.

Thin Clients

HP's thin client devices are designed for Windows and Linux-based cloud computing. The HP Elite t655 Thin Client is designed for virtualization while offering the power necessary for video collaboration.

powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen Embedded R-Series with Radeon Graphics

supports up to three 4k displays

offers highly flexible port configurations and mounting options

always-on security with AMD Memory Guard and TPM 2.0

HP calls the HP Elite mt645 G7 Mobile Thin Client the world's highest-performing mobile thin client

powered an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor

optional 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and RJ-45 connectivity options



NVMe storage SSD for faster load times --HD camera with temporal noise reduction

fingerprint sensor or smartcard reader for two-factor authentication



HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen with a low blue light option

HP Sure Stort self-healing BIOS



HP Tamper Lock locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised and notifies the user



HP Privacy Camera with sliding cover

The HP Pro mt440 G4 Mobile Thin Client provides a security-first OS and hybrid-ready management.

12th Gen Intel Celeron processor



WLAN or WWAN connectivity options



NVMe storage

HP Sure Start, HP TamperLock and an optional HP Privacy Camera

More tools and services

The HP Universal USB-C Multiport Hub, with seven ports, supports any USB-C compatible PC, regardless of the brand or OS.

HP is also making HP Cloud Endpoint Manager available as a tech preview for select customers, giving IT teams a way to manage growing fleets of HP Thin Clients. It offers real-time device monitoring of thin clients with OEM device management software, with instant alerts and policy-driven management to eliminate repetitive tasks.

For IT and end-users, the Linux-based HP ThinPro 8.0 OS offers a secure and simple user experience, with drive encryption and support for remote device management. It also features updated support for multiple cloud computing and collaboration tools.