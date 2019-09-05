Could Apple make a $299 iPhone?

Apple's cheapest iPhone currently on sale is the 32GB iPhone 7, which retails for $449. While this seems like a reasonable deal – especially when you consider that Apple's most premium iPhone is a whopping $1.449 – it's a lot of money for old hardware. What Apple needs is a budget iPhone designed from the ground-up to be cheap yet functional.

What we need is an updated version of the iPhone SE, which was Apple's original answer to cried for a cheaper iPhone. And there are rumors circulating to suggest that Apple has an updated version of the petite iPhone SE in the works.

The original iPhone SE dates back to the spring of 2016, and the hardware retailed for $399 for 16GB of storage. That was back when Apple could get away with asking for $400 for a phone with such a dismal amount of storage.

It's 2019 now, and times have changed, and that's a good thing for consumers because Apple will need to work harder to make the sale.

Also, $400 is now a lot of money for a budget smartphone, and if Apple wants to combat falling sales it would make sense to slash this starting price down to a more reasonable $299.

Here's what I'd expect the tech spec to look like:

4-inch LED display (likely the same display found on the latest 7th-generation iPod touch)

32GB to 128GB of storage

2GB RAM

Wireless charging

A10 Fusion chip (found on the latest 7th-generation iPod touch)

Touch ID (because Face ID tech would add too much to the price)

12-megapixel rear-facing camera

7-megapixel front-facing camera

Headphone jack

Essentially, a 7th-generation iPod touch, with cellular capability.

Do you think Apple needs a cheaper iPhone? Would Apple go as low as $299? Let me know below!

