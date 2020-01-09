Cubic and Moovit partner to jointly develop a public transport app

Cubic Transportation Systems and Moovit have teamed up as part of a definitive agreement to jointly develop a mobile solution for public transit agencies.

Under the partnership, Cubic will integrate Moovit's Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solution with its own mobile Travelers app to deliver service alerts, information about nearby transport service lines, multimodal trip planning capabilities, and real-time arrival information. Ticketing for a journey and transit options that can be filtered based on cost or trip duration will also be integrated, the companies said.

When completed, the platform will be made available to existing Cubic's customers, including public transit agencies in Brisbane, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

In addition, the two companies have signed a broader strategic agreement to explore and collaborate on other additional MaaS offerings.

"Our technologies and abilities are complementary. This partnership is just the beginning of an alignment to serve the interest and operations of our customers – the public transit agencies," said Cubic CEO and chairman Bradley H Feldman.

Read more: Mobility as a Service could convert car drivers to bus riders (TechRepublic)



Cubic was charged with developing Queensland's public transport ticketing system after the state government earmarked AU$371 million for the upgrade as part of its 2018-19 Budget.

Last October, Cubic announced the completion of Sydney's new public transport contactless payments system that saw upgrades to the bus network go live.

The upgrades mean that all buses can accept payments via the PayPass or PayWave function on either debit or credit cards -- including smartphones and any smart devices that have NFC payment capability -- in lieu of using an Opal card.

The Opal card requires commuters to "tap on" when beginning a trip via bus, train, light rail, and ferry, and "tap off" when they reach their final destination on services operating in Sydney and many of its suburbs.

The function was made available on the Sydney Trains network and on any NSW Train Link Opal service in November 2018.

It followed the state government, alongside Cubic, kicking off a trial in July 2017 that saw commuters use a Mastercard card or mobile wallet to tap on and off some ferry services in Sydney.

