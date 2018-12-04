Does your iPhone need a new battery? Get it done now before the price goes up

Want to give your old iPhone the gift of a new battery for the low price of $29? You better act fast. Following the iOS battery throttling "scandal," Apple introduced a $29 battery replacement program. But this low-cost offer comes to an end at the end of the year.

This offer applies to the iPhone 6 and newer (to iPhone X), and doesn't require that your battery be degraded below the 80 percent capacity, a threshold that Apple normally uses to determine if a battery is worn.

To take up this offer, head over to https://getsupport.apple.com and click iPhone > Battery & Charging > Battery Replacement and then choose Bring in for Repair or Send in for Repair to get the ball rolling.

If you put this off until next year then the price for most iPhone battery replacements goes up to $49 (except an iPhone X battery replacement, which will go up to $69).

Out of warranty battery replacement for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR costs $69.

Which reminds me... where's my old iPhone 6 Plus? I need to send it in before the year's out.

