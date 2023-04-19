'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
When my ZDNET teammates or I review tech products, I often think, "Ooo that sounds like something up my mom's alley."
So, this Mother's Day, rather than asking my mom what she wants and inevitably receiving the same wholesome yet equally aggravating, "I have everything I need" answer, I thought I'd answer her most frequently asked question: "What's new in tech right now?" by gifting her with some of the best ZDNET has come across.
While I wish I had the budget to buy everything on this list -- and my mom certainly deserves to be spoiled -- I'll most likely go with two or three.
That said, this list has a range of products from form and function to price for you to get some inspiration on core tech gadgets to gift your mother, mother-like figure, or caretaker this Mother's Day.
Also: The best tech gifts: 24 ideas starting at $40
Impuvers 3-in-1 foldable wireless charging station features: Three dedicated wireless charging stations for compatible phones, earbuds, and smartwatches | MagSafe and Qi charging | 7.1 ounces | 15W wireless fast charging
My mom loves to travel but inevitably gives up at least one of her chargers when my brother, stepdad or I forget ours. Simultaneously powering iPhone 8 through iPhone 14 models, Samsung Galaxy S7 through S21 phones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, the station saves the hassle of packing three separate cables. The soft silicone material makes it easy to fold, and the hexagon shapes are ideal for taking the station from a flat charging pad to a phone stand.
ZDNET's Emery Wright uses the charger at work and as she travels. She loves that at 7.1 ounces, it's lightweight, folding into a neat square that she can conveniently stash in carry-on luggage. Emery's only gripe with the charger is that she wishes it powered her devices a little faster, "I keep it at the office to charge my phone all afternoon, but it's not the most practical device if you need a quick charge before heading out the door," she said.
Also: The best wireless charges of 2023: Expert reviewed
The charger can produce 15W from the designated phone pad, but depending on the limitations of the phone, may only go up to 7.5W. That said, this charger is one focused more on convenience than power or speed, but it's a great option for a mom on the go.
Jabra Elite 4 earbud features: Ergonomic design | USB-C charging port | 5.5 hours of playtime per cycle | Active Noise Canceling (ANC) | Fast pair
My mom has recently discovered the power of wireless earbuds as she works out and goes on her daily walk. Aside from comfortable fit and good music quality, of course, my mom really looks for excellent microphone quality, so she can take her personal and work phone calls while getting in some daily movement. That's why I'm definitely giving her the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds. Out of all the ones I've tested, these have the clearest incoming and outgoing call quality.
Review: Forget AirPods: Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are budget-friendly and feature-rich
Aside from a superior microphone, the buds feature a comfortable ergonomic fit, get an hour of battery life off a 10-minute charge, and have fantastic ANC and transparent modes. The charging case is also extremely lightweight, which is good news for my mom who slips her earbud case in her pocket before a walk.
Of course, if your mom is a dedicated Apple or Samsung ecosystem user, the AirPods Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro are also great earbud options.
Nixplay Touch 10 Smart Frame features: 10.1-inch touch screen | 1280 x 800 resolution | Wi-Fi connectivity | Supports JPEG, PNG, and TIFF image formats
My mom takes a lot of photos -- I should really be buying her more iPhone storage, but that's not that fun of a gift. Instead of sorting through her many pictures, trying to guess her favorite, and then limiting her collection to one frame, I'm looking at the NixPlay Touch 10 Smart Frame. According to ZDNET's review, the frame is easy to set up, has an accompanying app that gives you unlimited photo storage, and the ability to upload pictures straight from your smartphone.
There's even an "invite feature" in which you can collaborate with family and friends to add photos or make a playlist -- I know I'll leverage this to enlist the help of my dad and stepdad's photo libraries and wallets to cover the $129 price tag. With a high-resolution screen (1280 x 800) sure to display all my mom's favorite memories, it's a sentimental, practical, and collaborative gift.
Also: This digital photo frame is actually pretty sweet (and not just for boomers)
The frame comes in black, classic matte, and wood, giving it a traditional outer display. The inside is a touchscreen in which you can control brightness, the auto-shutoff timer, and even an activity time sensor that automatically shuts off after little to no activity detection. And according to Allison Murray, a Nixplay Touch 10 owner herself, the frame is easy to set up, seamlessly connecting to Wi-Fi straight out of the box. While this frame is ZDNET's choice for best digital frame, be sure to check out our full list for some other options.
Secbolt Leather Apple Watch band features: Compatible with 38mm through 41mm Apple Watches | High-quality leather | Thin strip | One-year warranty
My mom refuses to upgrade from her Apple Watch Series 3, but she does love switching out the bands. If your mom also likes to customize her Apple Watch, a new band is a great gift idea. This one is elegant, simple, and thin. It promises high-quality leather and fine stitching.
Also: The best Apple Watch Ultra straps you can buy
The band is compatible with all Apple Watch models, has 11 different notches for an easy adjustment to different wrist sizes, and features a stainless steel buckle. With a 4.5/5 star Amazon rating from 879 customers, many verified reviewers say that they're happy with the thinner size, quality, and overall look.
Spigen AirTag Wallet S features: Expandable | 1.18 x 3.15 x 1.97 inches | Cash strap | 1.69 ounces | RFID blocking
Moms have a lot to keep track of. With the integration of AirTag's NFC tracking technology, a wallet doesn't have to be one of them. After talking to experts, ZDNET found this wallet from Spigen is one of the most popular AirTag wallet choices -- and for good reason. Along with an AirTag, the wallet also integrated RFID blocking protection, which can help RFID chip readers from scanning the cards it holds.
Also: The best AirTag wallets
Its compact design might not be the most aesthetic, but it is efficient. The wallet can hold up to 12 cars and its polycarbonate shell makes it lightweight in any purse, wallet, or pocket. It integrates a nylon elastic strap to keep cards or even cash in place.
Pure Nano facial steamer: 9.84 x 5.91 x 1.97 inches | Includes a professional five-piece skin set | 360-degree petal mouth | 200ml water tank | 30 minutes of working time | Auto shutoff sensor
Why get your mom a pricey spa gift card when you can pay $40 to bring the spa to her? The Pure Nano facial steamer is a powerful steamer that generates nano-ionic steam, which is said to be 10 times more effective in penetrating skin than regular steam. And its 360-degree petal mouth design is sure that your whole face will get effective steam treatment. As a bonus, the steamer comes with a five-piece blackhead and blemish extractor kit.
With over 30,000 ratings and 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, customers are happy with the steamer's power -- saying it even helped with allergies, dry eyes, and could even serve as a room humidifier or towel warmer. Reviews also signal that it lasts the advertised full 30 minutes, is easy to put together, and leaves skin feeling hydrated.
Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) features: 8-inch HD touchscreen | 13 MP camera | Smart home control integrations | Streaming capabilities | Voice control
The Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) is honestly a great family gift. It allows users to stream music and TV shows, set alarms or check schedules, look and scroll through a recipe hands-free, and even video chat. I know the Echo Show 8 would be a one-stop-shop for productivity and entertainment in my mom's kitchen alone.
ZDNET's Maria Diaz, a mom of three girls, says the Echo Show 8 makes her "hot mess mom life" easier.
"I keep my Echo Show 8 in my kitchen and use it while I'm cooking to ask Alexa to find recipes, listen to music or the news, or add items to my grocery list as soon as I realize I'm out of something. We've set it up so saying, 'Good morning', plays kids news, a feature my little ones love to use over breakfast before school," Diaz says.
Also: The 12 best Amazon Echo speakers
To top it all off, you can also control any smart home devices you may have from the Echo Show by using voice control or leveraging the interactive display. At $129, the EchoShow 8 is definitely a splurge gift, but it does contain a lot of value.
Birdie+ features: Pin and pull activation | Instant, 24/7 access to a Live Support Rep | Request and receive an "Excuse-to-Leave" call | Share your location with emergency contacts
My mom actually gifted me the original Birdie personal safety alarm about a year ago. It makes me feel safe as I navigate New York City, and it's been the gift that's kept on giving. Now, it's my turn to return the favor by gifting her the newest generation, the Birdie+ model so that she can feel safe in any situation from walking to her car late at night to walking the dog off a beaten path.
Using a Bluetooth and app connection (for both iOS and Android), the Birdie+ is equipped with 24/7 internet connection to connect the user to a live emergency support line. The support line can remain on the phone with you until you feel safe or even dispatch first responders directly to a specific location. There's also an "excuse to leave call" to swiftly pull away from uncomfortable situations or conversations. While the Birdie's Bluetooth connection to the app is essential, you won't have to fumble through the app to access the safety suite as you just have to tap the discrete button on the outside of the Birdie+.
Also: Best personal safety alarm
The alarm itself is $39.95, but unlike the original model, there is an additional $8.99 monthly (or $89.99 annual) subscription fee for the live connectivity. And while the Birdie+ is TSA approved and its compact size is ideal for travel, note that the live representative feature is currently only available in the United States.
I tried to include a variety of tech gadgets I know my mom would love and get use out of throughout my list. However, I think the best option for practicality, use, nuance, and price is the Impuvers 3-in-1 foldable wireless charging station. If you're still struggling to decide which gift to give, the table below further details the price and features of the foldable charging station and the other items on this list.
Mother's Day gift
Price
Function
Form
Impuvers 3-in-1 foldable wireless charging station
$34.99
Multi-charger
Compact, foldable, lightweight
Jabra Elite 4 earbuds
$99.99
Earbuds with high-performing microphone
Compact, lightweight
Nixplay Touch 10 Smart Frame
$129.99
Upload and store multiple photos in one interactive frame
High-res touchscreen display, classic outer frame
Sec Bolt Leather Apple Watch band
$14.99
Thin Apple Watch strap
High-quality leather with a stainless steel buckle
Spigen AirTag Wallet S
$29.99
NFC Wallet with RFID protection
Lightweight, holds cards and cash
Pure Nano facial steamer
$39.95
Facial steamer, towel warmer, humidifier
360-degree petal mouth, comes with five-piece facial toolset
Echo Show 8 (2nd gen)
$129.99
Multi-point smart interaction hub
8-inch touch screen
Birdie+
$39.95 plus membership
Bluetooth-powered portable safety alarm
Compact, pin-to-pull activation
The table below breaks down why this option and the other tech gadgets on this list might appeal to your mom, mom-like figure, caretaker, or non-binary parent.
Choose this Mother's Day gift if…
Your mom/caregiver/parent…
Impuvers 3-in-1 foldable wireless charging station
Needs a one-stop, lightweight solution to simultaneously charge multiple devices.
Jabra Elite 4 earbuds
Wants a solid pair of feature-rich earbuds with a microphone as elite as their namesake, which is perfect for listening and talking.
Nixplay Touch 10 Smart Frame
Has too many photos, but not enough frames to display them in. With a shared playlist feature, this digital frame also makes a great collaborative gift.
Sec Bolt Leather Apple Watch band
Wants to upgrade their Apple Watch's look without upgrading the watch itself. This thin leather band is high-quality, chic, and budget-friendly.
Spigen AirTag Wallet S
Needs to keep tabs on their cards and cash. The Spigen AirTag Wallet S integrates NFC and RFID technology without adding too much bulk.
Pure Nano facial steamer
Deserves some much-needed self care on their own time. This steamer comes with a facial tool kit, leaves skin glowy and hydrated, and also functions as a towel warmer.
Echo Show 8 (2nd gen)
Wants a hub for streaming, smart home control, calendar reminders, video calls, or even recipe display.
Birdie+
Needs a portable safety option that offers live support and active tracking when walking alone.
I compiled a list of tech gadgets that my mom was sure to love and use by thinking about my own hands-on experience with various tech gadgets, as well as those of other ZDNET experts. I made sure to comb through various customer reviews to fill in any gaps.
Because I am planning on gifting my mom a majority of the items on this list, I was also careful to consider budget, scouring to find items that were still quality without breaking the bank.
While my mom was the inspiration for this list, I also talked to Maria Diaz, a ZDNET Staff Writer and mother herself, to get her unique perspective. I also talked to other team members to see what products they'd gift their moms.
This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14 in the U.S. and on Sunday, March 19 in the U.K.
Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, which often falls on different dates. This year, it falls on Sunday, May 14.
Like mothers or most parents, it's best to tailor a gift for your stepmom around her individual needs or interests. A three-in-one wireless charger or AirTag wallet makes for a great practical gift, whereas a new coffee machine or travel mug could be fun "splurge" gift. Traditionally, flowers and a nice card are also a nice and thoughtful option.
Every item on the above list is techy, yes, but practical in price and function. If you want to splurge a little this Mother's Day here are some more luxury tech alternatives.
The Ember Travel Mug2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug with 3 hours of battery, a new touch display, a 120 F to 145 F temperature range, and Apple's FindMy tracking network. I know my mom would love this on her commute to keep her coffee close and warm.
Ah, the Vitamix -- the coveted crowned jewel of the blender market and likely on every foodie's wishlist, or at least, TikTok 'for you page.' At $518.70, the Vitamix is possibly something for the whole family to pitch in on -- according to ZDNET's resident foodie, Emery Wright, it really is worth the money.
This $299.99 multi-styler from Shark comes with four different attachments, powerfully drying hair fast. It's just over 1.5 pounds, claims to measure and regulate temperature, and hence the name, can twist and flex to help users style at multiple angles.