Galaxy Z Fold 2: US price set at $2,000

Samsung has unwrapped the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in full at its Unpacked Part 2 event to share more details about the new foldable smartphone.

Besides the display and hinge that were unveiled during the first Unpacked last month, the company has now also laid bare the camera setup and new features that will be on the Fold 2.

The hardware specs

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be priced at $1,999 in the United States.

Powered by a 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor. Samsung didn't name the chip but its obviously the Snapdragon 865 5G Plus which supports 5G connectivity.

4,500mAh battery.

12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (models sold in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan will have 512GB internal storage)

The Fold 2 will sport five cameras in total.

On its back, the Fold 2 will sport a 12MP F2.2 ultrawide camera, 12MP F1.8 wide-angle camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and autofocus (AF), and a 12MP F2.4 telephoto camera with OIS and phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

The rear cameras can support up to 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. It also supports HDR+ recording and has tracking AF.

It also has a hole-punch 10MP F2.2 front camera positioned at the top right of the main screen. It has another hole-punch 10MP F2.2 cover camera on the outer cover display.

The Fold 2 will have high dynamic dual speakers. The speakers are placed at the top and bottom left of the main screen.



The new Fold 2 uses the ultra wideband technology that was introduced in the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung will offer hinge colour customisation for customers that buy the Fold 2 via the Samsung website. The colours on offer are red, blue, silver, and gold. This customisation service will available in 22 markets -- the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, Russia, UAE, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and South Korea.

AKG USB-C earphones, USB-C to USB-C data cable, and travel adapter will be included with the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The Thom Browne Edition will be available starting on September 25.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2's new software features

Multi-active window mode will allow three apps to be open at once on the main screen, much like its predecessor. This time around, however, the larger 6.2-inch cover display will be able to support two windows split as well.

Drag and drop, which was introduced earlier this year, can now also be used in multi-active window mode to load Microsoft and Google apps.

Splitscreen capture, which can be used in multi-active window mode, will provide individual screenshots of any apps that are opened. The screenshots can then be dragged and dropped for sending to others.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2's screen layout UI will be available in the traditional smartphone option, along with two other bigger options that are wider in appearance. The bigger layouts will work with native Samsung apps, as well as certain Microsoft and Google apps that provide support.

Flex mode, which allows content to be viewed when the device is folded at an angle, is now available for both the cover screen and main screen.

Using Galaxy Duo on flex mode will allow users to split the screen depending on how many people they are chatting with: For one-on-one conversations, the screen sitting at an angle will be split into two; for one-on-three conversations, the screen will be split it to four.

Using the camera on flex mode now has auto framing that tracks the subject.

Previews of photos can be displayed on the main screen and the cover screen simultaneously.

Unlike the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20, the Fold 2 doesn't support 8K video recording.