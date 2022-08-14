Get 100 hours of self-paced ASL training and help a great cause during our Back to Education event

StackCommerce

The demand for American Sign Language skills continues to rise because it is the form of communication most widely used among the Deaf and hard of hearing. Nearly 200 U.S. colleges and universities accept ASL to fulfill foreign language requirements for graduation.

You can earn Certified Professional Development points with The Complete American Sign Language Master Class Bundle, giving you an edge over other job applicants as you learn to communicate comfortably in all situations using sign language. This bundle includes beginner to advanced courses, specialized training, and an e-book.

American Sign Language, Level 1 walks you through ASL basics such as the manual alphabet, numbers, time of day, pronouns, family members, occupations, and common phrases. Meanwhile, Level 2 shows you how to communicate effectively through sign with tenses, prepositions, and action verbs, as well as home and food-related conversation.

Level 3 covers communicating with ASL in everyday situations. So you'll be able to comfortably discuss topics like hobbies, weather, money, fashion, and directions, plus vital subjects such as medical emergencies and Deaf Etiquette. You can learn all this at your own pace on your computer or mobile device.

This bundle also includes specialized courses like American Sign Language for Babies & Toddlers to help boost an infant's vocabulary, mental development, and more, plus the Scuba Diving Hand Signals Course to learn crucial emergency signals and comprehensive underwater communication. You'll also find the bonus American Sign Language Book – E-book Edition as a handy reference.

These courses are offered by Cudoo.com, an e-learning platform with more than 800 courses on language, professional, and self-development training. The company has donated over 150,000 classes to help more than 19,000 people.

