/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get 12 months of PlayStation Plus Essential for $55

Deal Days are here, and with them come 12 months of savings and free games for Playstation fans.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Before you go shopping for games on Amazon's Prime Day, you should know it's not the only game in town. On this very site, you can find promotions that are just as appealing — and one such deal is a must if you're a PlayStation user that likes to play online.

Right now, you can get a 12-month subscription to the new Playstation Plus Essential plan for $59.99 as part of our Deal Days promotion. There's no coupon needed; just sign up by July 14 and you can be gaming in style that same day.

If you're new to Playstation, you should know that you're only playing the system on training wheels without some kind of PS Plus subscription. The gaming giant has recently restructured its membership plans, but this is the first and most popular tier. It gives you the same perks you got as a regular PS Plus member along with the cloud storage you got with their PS Now plan.

PlayStation Plus Essential: 12-Month Subscription

 $55 at ZDNet Academy

As before, those perks are impressive. First and foremost, PS Plus Essential gives you the ability to play online against a worldwide stable of players on games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. You get exclusive content, skins, and discounts on existing games and early access to up-and-coming hits. Best of all, you get free games: Select spotlight games for keeps every month and access to a treasure trove of classics in the Playstation Plus Collection. And of course, you get 100GB of cloud storage for all that new software.

Once again, this gamer's discount is a Deal Days exclusive that you won't find as part of Amazon's Prime Days. Just click below to get your 12-month membership to Playstation Plus Essential for $59.99 — no coupon required.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster
screen-shot-2022-06-22-at-3-35-57-pm.png

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

Business
Best airline credit cards (2022)
replace-this-image.jpg

Best airline credit cards (2022)

Credit Cards
An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business