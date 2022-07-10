Get 12 months of PlayStation Plus Essential for $55

StackCommerce

Before you go shopping for games on Amazon's Prime Day, you should know it's not the only game in town. On this very site, you can find promotions that are just as appealing — and one such deal is a must if you're a PlayStation user that likes to play online.

Right now, you can get a 12-month subscription to the new Playstation Plus Essential plan for $59.99 as part of our Deal Days promotion. There's no coupon needed; just sign up by July 14 and you can be gaming in style that same day.

If you're new to Playstation, you should know that you're only playing the system on training wheels without some kind of PS Plus subscription. The gaming giant has recently restructured its membership plans, but this is the first and most popular tier. It gives you the same perks you got as a regular PS Plus member along with the cloud storage you got with their PS Now plan.

As before, those perks are impressive. First and foremost, PS Plus Essential gives you the ability to play online against a worldwide stable of players on games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. You get exclusive content, skins, and discounts on existing games and early access to up-and-coming hits. Best of all, you get free games: Select spotlight games for keeps every month and access to a treasure trove of classics in the Playstation Plus Collection. And of course, you get 100GB of cloud storage for all that new software.

Once again, this gamer's discount is a Deal Days exclusive that you won't find as part of Amazon's Prime Days. Just click below to get your 12-month membership to Playstation Plus Essential for $59.99 — no coupon required.