/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get a lifetime of auto backups and 10TB of cloud storage for $80

You'll never again have to worry about the size or security of your photos, videos, music files and more, no matter how many you have.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Your computer files can permanently disappear in so many different ways -- computer malfunctions, malware, accidents, and more. And the consequences can be brutal if you don't keep them backed up. So why take chances when you can have automatically encrypted backups plus 10TB of cloud storage forever with a Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan? Especially since you can currently use coupon code DEGOO to get it for just $79.99.

ZDNet Recommends

It can be hard to imagine what 10TB is capable of storing, but Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive don't total 50TB even combined, so you'll never have to spare so much as a thought to how big your files might be. Plus, not only can you save all of the many songs, photos, and videos you've accumulated for personal use or business websites, the backups are protected by military-grade 256-bit AES encryption for ultimate security.

Of course, even if a service is excellent, it won't be of much use if it's so complicated or time-consuming that you won't use it. But Degoo is so user-friendly that new or changed files are detected automatically and replicated as the backups are performed.

Even though your data will be stored in such a large space, it will still be transferred at high speeds. Files are easy to share by either link or email, as well. You won't even be bothered by ads.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

 $80 at ZDNet Academy

All of these features and more have earned Degoo a rating of 4 out of 5 stars on G2. While TechRadar calls Degoo a "snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos."

Having access to automatic encrypted backups and such an enormous amount of storage can make life so much easier and bring you peace of mind. Plus, this plan can be used on an unlimited number of devices. So it allows you to backup your laptop, tablet, and phone, as well as a desktop computer.

This Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan normally costs $3,600, so grab one today while you can use coupon code DEGOO at checkout to pay just $79.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business