Get a lightweight refurbished Lenovo 11E Chromebook for only $90 until May 31

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

ZDNet Recommends The best Chromebooks in 2022 These Chromebook laptops feature low prices and long battery lives. Read now

If you think you'd like to become a digital nomad, you should be aware that it's not nearly as difficult or expensive to become one today as many people believe. There are any number of affordable self-paced courses available to help you develop skills for well-paid remote jobs. And you don't need a lot of expensive equipment, either. In fact, it's probably best not to have much because there is far more opportunity for theft and damage while traveling.

For instance, instead of carrying around much more computers than you need, you might be surprised to learn that a small, lightweight Chromebook may be all you need. And until May 31, this refurbished Lenovo 11E Touchscreen Chromebook is available for just $89 during our Memorial Day sale with no coupon required.

The 8-hour battery life will allow you to work a full day even while sitting on a beach. And its high-speed, powerful Intel Celeron N2930 processor will keep up with anything you need to do, so you can churn out documents and spreadsheets, browse online, stream entertainment, and a whole lot more.

Chrome OS is sleek and efficient, so it allows you to work easier, faster, and smarter, particularly with Google-integrated apps. With no memory-hogging operating system, the Lenovo 11E's 4GB RAM is more than enough for any multi-tasking you need to do. And, of course, external SSDs and cloud storage are so inexpensive these days that you shouldn't need more than the 16GB of fast SSD storage that comes with this Chromebook.

The Lenovo 11E features an 11.6" Backlit HD LED CineCrystal display with a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels. Together with Intel® HD graphics, you will have perfect clarity for your video, images, and text.

You can easily connect the 11E to cameras, extra screens, and other devices using the HDMI port, one USB 2.0, and one USB 3.0 port. There is also a headphone jack, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

Now you can have all of the great features of this Lenovo 11E for much less than the $170 retail price it had when first released in 2015. And its grade "B" refurbished rating means the body will have no more than light scratches/dents, with possibly light scuffing on its bevel/case.

Get this refurbished Lenovo 11E Touchscreen Chromebook before May 31 for just $89 during our Memorial Day Sale; no coupon is required.