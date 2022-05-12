Get a premium refurbished 14-inch digital frame for only $140

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Sure, it's nice to be able to scroll through your photos on your phone. But you might enjoy viewing them even more on your desk or bedside table. If you haven't tried a smart digital frame yet, you don't know what you're missing because they can brighten your day. However, the best ones can be expensive. But if the price is the only thing holding you back, you'll love the SimplySmartHome 14-inch Cloud Frame.

Buying refurbished is an excellent way to get premium features at much lower costs. Although, if you want as close to new as possible, then Premium Recertified is the way to go. Certified technicians renew the decorative details and perform stringent tests to ensure everything works just as it should. In addition, this 2020 model digital frame has an A-Grade refurbishment rating, signifying that its condition is retail-ready.

The frame has an 8-inch HD touch screen with a resolution of 1920x1080. The 8GB of internal memory can hold more than 5,000 high-res photos, and the frame also accepts SD cards and USB sticks, which can hold many more. Plus, it comes with an interchangeable black and white mat.

You don't need any tech experience to use this frame. The setup is quick and easy, only taking about a minute. Simply plug it in, connect it to Wi-Fi, then download the free PhotoShare Frame app, available for Android and iOS.

The app makes sharing photos a breeze. You can use it to send up to 50 photos to as many as 10 PhotoShare Frames simultaneously. But you can also send photos to it from other photo-sharing apps, email, or even your Facebook account once it's linked to the frame.

You can purchase a refurbished SimplySmartHome 14" Friends & Family Cloud Frame in black right now for $139.99, down from $229.