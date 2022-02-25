Why you can trust ZDNet
Get an extra 10% off on bundles that simplify your taxes with code REFUND

There's no need to despair about tax season when there are resources that can make everything so much easier for you.

A 9-Course Guide to Recession-Proofing Your Finances

Learn how to grow and protect your wealth. This comprehensive bundle covers everything from budgeting and real estate to retirement and the stock market.

Get A 9-Course Guide to Recession-Proofing Your Finances for $27.90 (reg. $1,800) with code REFUND.

The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle

Learn what you need to know to pass the first-level Certified Financial Analyst exam. There are courses on economics, financial analysis and reporting, fixed income, equity investments and more.

Get the All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle for $134.10 (reg. $1,791) with code REFUND.

iFinancer Income & Expense Tracker

Find out how to save more of your hard-earned cash with iFinancer. The software starts with keeping close track of what comes in and what goes out, then it lets you set monthly budgets and alerts when you're close to exceeding your spending limits.

Get iFinancer Income & Expense Tracker for $17.10 (reg. $30) with code REFUND.

The Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle

With these courses, you'll learn all about the fundamentals of financial accounting. They cover topics such as credits, debits, statements and payroll in eight courses.

Get the Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle for $31.49 (reg. $1,592) with code REFUND.

The 2022 Master Your Finances Bundle

Now you can take the stress out of your financial future. Find out how to get out of debt, increase your credit score, plus the path to take in order to create wealth and achieve financial freedom. One of its courses, "Master Your Finances in 30 Days," was rated an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars by previous students.

Get the 2022 Master Your Finances Bundle for $17.99 (reg. $1,194) with code REFUND.

The Complete QuickBooks Desktop Certification Bundle

If you want to become a QuickBooks pro, this course bundle will help you get started. Ten courses demonstrate everything from budgeting to bank feeds and reconciliation, including all of the forms and navigation.

Get the Complete QuickBooks Desktop Certification Bundle for $31.49 (reg. $1,990) with code REFUND.'

The QuickBooks Self-Employed Bookkeeping Training Bundle

With these lessons, you can start your own business as an online QuickBooks bookkeeper. First, the bundle will teach tips to get the most out of QuickBooks, then cover how to create a business as a bookkeeper, including a course on creating your service website.

Get the QuickBooks Self-Employed Bookkeeping Training Bundle for $17.99 (reg. $1,000) with code REFUND.

The 2022 Ultimate Finance & Accounting Certification Bundle

This bundle has in-depth courses for both your personal finances and business finances. You'll learn about everything from setting personal financial goals to corporate finances, investment decisions and more. There are 64 hours of content in this bundle, so be sure and protect yourself during those extra hours online with a powerful VPN.

Get the 2022 Ultimate Finance & Accounting Certification Bundle for $26.99 (reg. $1,600) with code REFUND.

The 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle

Find out exactly how to complete common tax forms you may need to file your return. Whether you are an S or C corp or sole proprietor, just sold your home, have family or dependent tax credits, the instructions you need are found in this bundle.

Get the 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle for $26.99 (reg. $2,189) with code REFUND.

Accointing Crypto Tax Software

This software provides a single platform for all of your crypto-related tax needs. You will be able to easily import your transactions, track your portfolio and even file your crypto taxes all by yourself.

Get Accointing Crypto Tax Software for $26.99 (reg. $79) with code REFUND.

Prices are subject to change.

