Get lifetime access to Babbel Language Learning for 60% off

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Two big reasons for the Great Resignation are that workers want higher pay and to continue working remotely. Travel has almost returned to normal, and with inexpensive training available even to novices for well-paid tech careers like programming and data analysis, many people are addressing those issues and starting to work abroad.

Don't let the fear of language issues hold you back if this sounds appealing. New US users can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, including all 14 of its languages, for $199 or 60% off.

You can learn each language whenever you need it and wherever you happen to be with lifetime access. The lessons are bite-sized, making it easy to squeeze in 10 or 15 minutes of practice. The program has excellent speech recognition, which can do wonders for your pronunciation.

The app is straightforward to use. Install it on your devices, and it syncs across them all, so you can study any time and pick up where you left off, even on a different device. People of all skill levels, from novice to advanced, may find the lessons helpful. They cover a wide range of practical topics, like travel, food, family, business and much more.

Additionally, the review sessions are customized specifically to you, reinforcing what you've learned and making it easier to remember. Babbel claims that you'll be able to speak confidently about all kinds of everyday topics, such as shopping, eating, transportation, directions, and more, after just a month.

The Babbel app has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 from more than 500,000 reviewers on Google Play and 4.6 out of 5 on the App Store. In addition, Babbel was named the "most innovative company in education" by Fast Company, while The Economist pointed out, "Babbel's lessons, unlike Duolingo's, first focus on building basic conversational skills."

It's easy to see why 10 million people worldwide use Babbel to learn new languages. And now, you can learn up to 14 new languages or brush up on ones you already know with a Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) for only $199, down from $499.