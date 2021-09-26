Get the skills you need to switch to an elite cybersecurity career for only $39.

There are several different types of positions in the elite cybersecurity field, and they are all very well-paid. If you'd like to move into one of those lucrative jobs, The Ethical Hacker Master Class Bundle could put you well on your way.

If you've always thought programming might be too difficult to learn, you could not be more mistaken. Python is famously user-friendly, and not only is it incredibly versatile, but it's also a valuable skill for ethical hacking. The "Ethical Hacking With Python" course will teach you both Python and ethical hacking in just 23 lectures across four hours of content.

Or you can jump right in with "Ethical Hacker Bootcamp" to learn all about intrusion detection, penetration testing, and more during 25 hours of training. The comprehensive "Ethical Hacker Training" course explores cyber-defenses and common types of hacking attacks in 60 hours of lectures if you want an even deeper dive.

"Security Analyst Training" helps you develop penetration tester skills so you can fix vulnerabilities in networks before they can be exploited, and "Advanced Persistent Threat Analyst" dives deep into how to fight advanced malware. But if you want to be a part of actually taking down hackers and putting them behind bars, then you'll love "Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst" and "Computer Hacker & Forensic Investigator Training".

You can also get highly-valued certifications that will make your resume stand out among the competition with "CompTIA A+ Certification Prep" for exams 220-802 & 220-801, "CompTIA Network+ Certification Prep" for exam N10-00, and CompTIA Security+ Certification Prep for exam SYO-401.

Former students have really loved the courses in this bundle. Like many others, Carlos C. rated it 5 stars, saying:

"Excellent courses to learn ethical hacking, good quality information, the bundle is a great deal!!!!"

The courses are all created by CyberTraining 365, which strives to be the best training platform for mastering all of the cyber security skills, including threat intelligence research, analyzing malware, advanced persistent threats, reverse engineering, penetration testing, and much more.

Also, keep in mind that a lot of positions can be worked remotely. So you may want to take a little time to learn a new language or two, as well.

Don't miss this chance to learn lucrative cybersecurity skills; grab The Ethical Hacker Master Class Bundle today while it's on sale for just $39.