Get this refurbished Lenovo Chromebook for just $50

Are you carrying around – and paying for – a lot more computer than you need? Nomads and frequent travelers in particular may want to reevaluate their laptops because every ounce counts when the laptop spends so much time on their shoulders or back. This refurbished Lenovo N22-20 11.6" Chromebook may very well provide all the computing you need in a featherweight 2.68 pounds.

Since the optimized Chrome OS is so sleek and efficient, this unit's 4GB of RAM and 1.6GHz Intel Celeron dual-core processor are more than enough to provide fast load times, 10-hour battery life, and powerful performance. And, actually, the CPU is capable of achieving a burst speed of 2.16 GHz when you need more processing power.

The 11.6" anti-glare HD display is crisp and vibrant, so whether you're streaming a great movie or international radio stations, multitasking while browsing, or taking online skills training, the Lenovo N22 Chromebook will deliver an enhanced experience. And don't worry if you sometimes want a larger screen, because you can get one in an app instead of lugging around more weight. Of course, you'll also have all of the best Google apps to use for work, such as Docs and Sheets, plus Gmail, Maps, and a whole lot more.

Staying connected is a breeze with Wi-Fi & Bluetooth, and the 720p HD web camera allows you to fully participate in all of your video conferences. This Lenovo N22's 16GB storage is more than enough to keep your most important files with you at all times. And if you need more for those space-hogging video, music, and photo files, well it's a simple enough matter to grab an extra inexpensive 2TB in a tiny SSD or cloud storage.

Refurbished electronics can be excellent bargains because they're tested thoroughly and verified as fully functional. So a C rating, as this one has, indicates that there may be visible blemishes, spots, scuffs, and scratches that are noticeable during operation, but you get all the same great features and advantages of a new one at a much lower cost and it works just fine.

There's no longer any reason to buy big, heavy, expensive laptops, get this Lenovo Chromebook N22-20 11.6" Laptop Celeron 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 16GB SSD (Refurbished) while it's only $59.99, which is 40% off the original $100 retail price.