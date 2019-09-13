Get your iPhone and iPad ready for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13

Have Apple events lost their shine? ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes sits down with Karen Roby to discuss if Apple events help sell iPhones, or are they a tool Apple uses to reassure investors and journalists? Read more: https://zd.net/2N9Xhoy

September is a big month for Apple owners. Not only are there a whole raft of new delights in the form of iPhones and Apple Watches and iPads to salivate over in the Apple Store, it's also the month when iOS 13 and iPadOS13 will be landing onto devices.

Here's how to make the transition from iOS 12 to iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 as smooth as possible.

Who will get iOS 13 and iPadOS 13?

First, will your device get the update? Here are the iPhones that will receive iOS 13:

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus

iPhone SE

iPhones older than the iPhone 6S won't receive iOS 13. This means that the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5s will remain stuck on iOS 12 forever, and will start accumulating unfixed bugs and security issues from the moment iOS 13 is released.

As for iPod touch users, it's the end of the line for all of them except for the 7th-generation iPod touch that was released earlier this year.

When it comes to iPadOS 13 (the new name for iOS for the iPad), here is the complete compatibility list:

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (7th-generation)

iPad (6th-generation)

iPad (5th-generation)

iPad mini (5th-generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd-generation)

iPad Air 2

This means that the iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPad Air won't get the iPadOS update.

iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 release dates

iOS 13 lands September 19th, along with watchOS 6 (except for Apple Watch Series 1 and 2, which is coming later some point). But things do end there. On September 30th Apple will release iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13 (or possible iPadOS 13.1, as this is currently in beta).

September 30th is also the day that HomePod users will get updated.

Backup

Here you can choose between a local iTunes backup or to back up to iCloud, which as the name suggests is in the cloud. Choose which works best for you depending on storage and connection speeds.

Remember that if you have the space on a PC or Mac that having a local backup can speed up recovery in the event of something going wrong.

Upgrade ASAP or wait?

There will likely be several updates to iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 coming down the pike over the weeks following its release, so you might want to wait for the dust to settle and for any last-minute bugs to be squashed before making the leap, especially if you rely on your device for work.

For iPhone users, it might be a good idea to wait for iOS 13.1 to land, especially if you rely on the smooth operation of your iPhone for day to day work.

If you don't like dealing with bugs, holding back for a few days might be the wise thing to do. If you like to live on the edge, smash that update button as soon as Apple makes the update available (but don't say I didn't warn you).

Also, keep in mind that unless you're willing to jump through hoops and do things that Apple frowns upon, going to iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 is a one-way trip, so you might want to let other people go ahead of you just in case there are gotchas.

Also, if you use your device in a BYOD setting, make sure you get the OK from the IT department before upgrading in case you're unable to access the network or data you need.

Get rid of unwanted apps

Chances are that your iPhone or iPad has accumulated a lot of detritus over the months and years, so what better time to get rid of it than now.

While newer versions of iOS don't need as much free space to install as some of the earlier releases, getting rid of apps that you no longer use (or perhaps that you have never used) makes good sense.

Passwords

Following the upgrade, you'll need to enter your iCloud password in order to be able to reconnect to all your data and photos. If you don't have this close to hand -- remember, having it on the device you're upgrading isn't all that convenient -- then this might be a good time to do that.

Also, if your iTunes backup is encrypted, then remember you'll need that password if something goes wrong!

Upgrade or wipe and restart?

It's a lot less hassle just to upgrade a device, because you get to keep all your apps and settings and everything looks and feels pretty much like it did. It's also the fastest method, so unless you have a lot of spare time, I recommend this.

However, devices that I have wiped and reloaded a new iOS onto, and then installed and re-setup all my apps and such, feel faster and seem to suffer from fewer problems (such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi issues).

However, wiping and reloading the apps and data is pretty big hassle, and it's probably more work than most want to undertake.

Swings and roundabouts!

