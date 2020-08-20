Google suffers global outage affecting Gmail and many G Suite services

Google on Thursday suffered an outage affecting users globally.

Users reported having issues while sending and receiving emails from around 2:00pm AEST.

At 3:30pm, Google provided an update, saying it was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. Brief on the detail, the search giant said it would provide more information shortly.

Around 40 minutes later, Google said problems were continuing and investigations were ongoing.

"We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 6:00 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem," it wrote on its G Suite status dashboard.

At the time of publication, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Meet, and Google Voice were flagged by the company as experiencing service disruptions.

At its peak, Downdetector received over 2,800 reports from users having trouble with the Google suite of services.

For about two hours back in March, Google and its main services, such as Gmail, Google Docs, and YouTube were down for US East coast users.

The cause, Google later said, was a router failure in Atlanta, which affected traffic routed through that region.

More to come.

