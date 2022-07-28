GOTRAX

Back when I worked at a major university, I used the GOTRAX 2 scooter to get to class and to appointments and beyond. For those who want to commute across campus or even just get to work without spending money on gas, the GOTRAX 4 electric scooter (the upgraded version to the GOTRAX 2) is a great way to get around. And since you can save up to $200 on the scooter right now, it's time to pick this handy commuter tool for back-to-school.

The GOTRAX G4 electric scooter uses 10-inch pneumatic airless tires, so you can handle any bumps in the road with ease. Plus, the design features a display lock and a cable lock, so no one can unlock the scooter without the codes, making it easy to lock and head into class.

For a range, the scooter can handle up to 25 miles on a single charge, and the display will show battery life. And, of course, charging takes only four to five hours, so if you run out during your work day, simply plug it in for a couple hours and head home with ease.

In addition to the battery life, you can see your speed thanks to the LCD display. The scooter will go up to 20mph to get you around town fast, and on the back of the scooter, you will get a brake light for when you're riding in traffic.

This handy scooter will make your commute easier and faster because it handles amazingly for speedy responses. If you're looking to save some money and easily get to and from work or school, be sure to pick up this scooter today. On Amazon, it's listed for $649, but you can apply another $50 coupon before you add it to your cart. You can also buy directly from GOTRAX for the $599 price tag.