Hit the links anywhere with a discount on this golf simulator

The TruGolf Mini is just one of the many deals giving Prime Day a run for its money.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on



The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you're a fan of golf but not the summer heat, your time has come in more ways than one. Not only is the TruGolf Mini an intuitive simulator that brings some of the greatest courses in the world right into your living room, but it's also now on sale. No, not for Prime Days: Thanks to the Deal Days promo running on this very site, you can get the TruGolf Mini for a full 22% off through July 14 -- no coupon required.

If you haven't tried a golf sim before, this is one of the rare pieces of entertainment tech that can really be enjoyed by the whole family. It comes with a sensor, an impact trainer that mimics the feel of a real golf club, plus all the software you need to get started. You'll just need an iOS or PC device to serve as your screen, and you're off to the links.

Once you swing the trainer over the sensor, the simulator translates your movement onto the screen and you can watch your ball fly just as if you'd hit it in real life. Not only can you play on real-life courses like Gleneagles and Pelican Hill, but there are also mini-games that allow younger players to drive their balls into enemy battleships or carnival shooting galleries.

TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator

 $189 at ZDNet Academy

Mind you, this is much more than just a game. The TruGolf Mini can give serious players exhaustive analytics on their swing including club face angle and backspin potential. It's a great way to stay in practice when you can't be out on the course.

Right now, the TruGolf Mini is part of the sitewide Deal Days promo running from now until July 14. There's no coupon needed to get the full simulator package for $189.

