How much will 1.5TB of RAM for your Mac Pro actually cost?

Apple's new Mac Pro can accommodate a whopping 1.5TB of RAM. But how much will that much RAM cost you? Take a seat while we find out!
Must read: WWDC 2019: The new Mac Pro
The 1.5TB will be spread across a dozen 128GB DDR4 ECC RAM sticks. As you can imagine this isn't your normal run-of-the-mill RAM that you can just pick up from anywhere. And they're not cheap.
Some of the best pricing I can find puts these 128GB RAM sticks at about $1,500. Yes, each.
So right there you're looking at a cool $18,000 just for the RAM.
And bear in mind that this is some of the best RAM pricing I can find. Apple pricing is likely to be higher, so it wouldn't surprise me if the bill for 1.5TB of RAM came to over $20,000.
The new Mac Pro is a monster of a system, and it wouldn't surprise me if the total bill for a fully kitted out rig came to around $50,000.
Then if you want to hook that monster Mac Pro six Pro Display XDR displays, compete with their $999 stands (yes, that price is just for the stand), that'll cost you another $43,000.
A full set up could cost $100,000.
That's a lot of money. But it's also a lot of hardware. And it can do a lot of work.
What do you think? Let me know below!
See also:
- How to clear your iPhone's RAM
- The dark side of the WWDC 2019 keynote
- iOS 13 and iPadOS: Will your iPhone or iPad run it?
- Next iPhone could borrow a handy Samsung and Huawei feature
- Google pulls Huawei's Android support following Trump blacklist, claims report
- iOS 12.3: iPhone tips and tricks
- iOS 12.3 draining your iPhone battery fast? Here's what you should do
- Has your iPhone or iPad stopped charging? Check this first!
Join Discussion