HP shows strong Q4 sales with in line earnings

HP delivered better-than-expected fourth quarter sale with in line earnings.

The company reported fourth quarter net income of $1.5 billion, or 91 cents a share, on revenue of $15.4 billion, up 10 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter were 54 cents a share.

Wall Street was looking for fiscal fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings of 54 cents a share on revenue of $15.10 billion.

For fiscal 2018, HP reported earnings of $5.3 billion, or $3.26 a share, on revenue of $58.5 billion, up 12 percent.

HP CEO Dion Weisler said the performance in the quarter was consistent. For the year, HP generated $4.2 billion in free cash flow.

For the fourth quarter, personal systems revenue was up 11 percent with equal strength in consumer and commercial sales. Printing revenue was up 9 percent with hardware units up 11 percent.

As for the outlook, HP said first quarter earnings will be 50 cents a share to 53 cents a share on a non-GAAP basis. Wall Street was looking for earnings of 52 cents a share non-GAAP.

For fiscal 2019, HP said non-GAAP earnings will be between $2.12 a share and $2.22 a share.