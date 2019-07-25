Huawei to hire 20-30 talented 'teenagers' in 2019

Huawei: What it means regarding the government ZDNet's Chris Duckett talks to Karen Roby about how the government is handling all things Huawei and the company's future.

Huawei will recruit 20 to 30 talented "teenagers" from all over the world by providing them with top challenges as well as top salaries, according to Chinese media reports this week.

The Chinese telco equipment maker intends to increase this number moving forward according to the needs and structure of Huawei's various teams, the company said in a letter.

"If Huawei wants to win the future technology and business war, technology innovation and business innovation will become the core driving force," said the letter, which stressed top talent as being the key to these innovations.

Huawei has already hired eight PhD students graduating in 2019, providing them with annual salary packages that go up to 2.01 million yuan ($292,000), the company said.

Zhong Zhao and Qin Tong are paid the most among the eight PhD students, whose annual salary are 1.82 million and 2.01 million yuan, respectively. The remaining six students will be paid between 896,000 yuan and 1.565 million yuan annually, said the Chinese media reports.

Zhong, one of the highest paid PhD fresh graduates recruited by Huawei this time around, graduated from the Automation Institute of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing. Zhong's doctoral dissertation is titled Deep Neural Network Structure: From Artificial Design to Automated Learning, according to the Chinese reports.

Qin, the other highest paid student, obtained his PhD degree from the Robotics Research Institute of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, whose research areas include machine vision SLAM and visual inertial navigation, which are mostly utilised in robotics research and multi-sensor positioning.

Huawei is currently facing a spate of bans from the global market, with the US government banning US companies from buying, installing, or using foreign-made telecommunications equipment, citing cyber-espionage fears. The ban effectively targets Chinese equipment providers like Huawei, although no names are mentioned in the executive order's text. The US has also banned Huawei from buying US components after the company was put on its Entity List, although this ban has since been eased by allowing certain US companies to receive licenses to sell equipment to the Chinese company.

Huawei's telco equipment is also currently banned from 5G rollouts in Australia and Japan, as they believe Huawei is likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from Beijing.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Huawei reportedly helped build North Korea's commercial 3G wireless network in secret, according to internal documents leaked by a former employee.

