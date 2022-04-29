Get more than 50 percent off these refurbished iPad Pros

StackCommerce

Doing a little spring cleaning this year? If so, maybe it's time to freshen up your tech while you're at it. Unfortunately, new iPads can run over $1,000, and that's a lot to pay if you just need a tablet for games or communication. Luckily, you can now get a refurbished Apple iPad Pro in your choice of configurations for as much as 62% off the original MSRP.

These models might have been used, but they've been put into total working order — and as with any iPad, they can do quite a bit. These are the 2016 iPad Pros, complete with a 9.7-inch Retina display screen and high-quality cameras on the front and back. There's a 12MP iSight lens and a 5MP front-facing FaceTime camera, perfect for taking vacation snapshots or video chatting with family.

Under the hood, there's a lithium polymer battery that can hold a charge for as long as 10 hours. In addition, you can take advantage of dual-band Wi-Fi that lets you quickly find a signal and 4.2 Bluetooth connectivity that you can use to pair the tablet up with a range of accessories. It's all powered by a 2.1 GHz A9X processor that will let you stream, surf, and multitask in style.

Take your pick: There's a 32GB model on sale for $225.99, or 62% off the MSRP. If you need a little more storage for your media and other documents, a 128GB version of the iPad Pro is on sale for $310.99, 58% off. Either way, you're saving hundreds off the cost of a new tablet.